Here's How Far A Smart Car Can Go On A Single Tank Of Gas
Smart — a joint automotive venture between the Swiss company Swatch and Mercedes — manufactured small, fuel-efficient cars aimed at accommodating those who lived in large metropolitan areas. Despite the Smart Crossblade being banned in America, and the company only lasting from 2008-2019, they were great cars for the urban commuter. They were small enough to maneuver through the streets without issue, and drivers could easily fit into any parking spot. Not to mention, if drivers had to drive all across town running errands or even into a neighboring city, the Smart car wouldn't need a refuel for some time.
The Smart Fortwo's fuel tank only holds 8.7 gallons, plus an additional reserve of 1.3 gallons, which isn't that large compared the average sedan. The reliable Toyota Camry, for example, has a capacity of 14.4 gallons. However, the 2017 Fortwo coupe manages 33 miles per gallon on city streets and 39 mpg on the highway. That's not too shabby: If one were to drive throughout New York City, they could drive 287.1 miles before they need to refill. If they use up the reserve first, the car can drive 330 miles. That range is significantly improved if they're driving cross-country on the highway.
A Smart car might not be the best car for a road trip due to its compact size, but if one were so inclined, they could drive a maximum of 390 miles, including the reserve. A drive from Los Angeles to Las Vegas is only 270.6 miles.
Where to get a Smart car now
Unfortunately, anyone in North America interested in a compact car the size of a Smart Fortwo — or any other car by the brand with a similar model — is out of luck. Poor sales numbers forced Mercedes to pull the brand from North America in 2019. Smart only sold 25,000 cars in 2008, its first year in America, and numbers weren't any better the following years. When the gas-powered models were pulled from the continent, sales got even worse. People weren't as accepting of EVs in 2017, especially one so compact. Anyone interested in a new Smart car needed to travel to Europe. The brand is still around, selling fully electric vehicles with simplified names like Smart #1 and #3.
Furthermore, Smart is making its cars a little larger than the compact ones like the Fortwo. The Smart #1 and #3 are both SUVs, despite not being as large as something like the Honda Pilot. Anyone who wants a Smart car prior to the North American pullout will have to buy a pre-owned model. Be aware that anything from 2018 and 2019 will be electric, which can travel the equivalent of 124 miles per gallon on city streets. However, 2017 and prior models will be gas-powered.