Here's How Far A Smart Car Can Go On A Single Tank Of Gas

Smart — a joint automotive venture between the Swiss company Swatch and Mercedes — manufactured small, fuel-efficient cars aimed at accommodating those who lived in large metropolitan areas. Despite the Smart Crossblade being banned in America, and the company only lasting from 2008-2019, they were great cars for the urban commuter. They were small enough to maneuver through the streets without issue, and drivers could easily fit into any parking spot. Not to mention, if drivers had to drive all across town running errands or even into a neighboring city, the Smart car wouldn't need a refuel for some time.

The Smart Fortwo's fuel tank only holds 8.7 gallons, plus an additional reserve of 1.3 gallons, which isn't that large compared the average sedan. The reliable Toyota Camry, for example, has a capacity of 14.4 gallons. However, the 2017 Fortwo coupe manages 33 miles per gallon on city streets and 39 mpg on the highway. That's not too shabby: If one were to drive throughout New York City, they could drive 287.1 miles before they need to refill. If they use up the reserve first, the car can drive 330 miles. That range is significantly improved if they're driving cross-country on the highway.

A Smart car might not be the best car for a road trip due to its compact size, but if one were so inclined, they could drive a maximum of 390 miles, including the reserve. A drive from Los Angeles to Las Vegas is only 270.6 miles.