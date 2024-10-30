Does Toyota Make Crate Engines? What You Need To Know

If you're looking for a turn-key racing motor from Toyota, you are out of luck unless you buy a new car and rip the engine out. However, if you want to do a lot of wrenching with the benefit of genuine Toyota parts, Toyota's parts website sells what are called engine block assemblies. Such assemblies are a far cry away from the traditional crate motors, but it's at least a step in the right direction.

For the most part, block assemblies contain the engine block itself, pistons, connecting rods, bearings, and the crankshaft. It does not include the valve train, cylinder heads, oil pump, or much else. If you're willing to play with a very expensive metal Lego set, it can be a good option, if not a junkyard or salvage site might be your best bet. If you use Toyota genuine parts, be aware that your wrenching may void the warranty if you aren't careful. It's worth calling a Toyota dealer beforehand.

While it's unfortunate that Toyota doesn't outright offer crate motors, it's certainly a good thing that Toyota's parts network is robust enough that you can essentially mix and match your way to the same thing, provided you are creative enough.

