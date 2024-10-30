Does Toyota Make Crate Engines? What You Need To Know
It's no secret that Toyota has made (and currently makes) some formidable performance cars. The Toyota Supra of all generations isn't exactly a "hidden gem" of the automotive world, neither is a car like the Toyota Corolla GR. Engines like the legendary 2JZ are fairly sought-after by gear heads wanting to impart some inline-six goodness to their builds. If you were working on other performance cars like the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, or Dodge Challenger, getting a crate engine made by either respective manufacturer would be the fairly simple process of either calling a local parts dealer and arranging delivery, or just ordering one direct.
Following that logic, it bears asking whether you can do the same for Toyota. Does the automaker have a way to order crate engines? The answer is a resounding "sort of," provided you are alright with sifting through Toyota's parts website and are content with calling several dealerships.
A step in the right direction
If you're looking for a turn-key racing motor from Toyota, you are out of luck unless you buy a new car and rip the engine out. However, if you want to do a lot of wrenching with the benefit of genuine Toyota parts, Toyota's parts website sells what are called engine block assemblies. Such assemblies are a far cry away from the traditional crate motors, but it's at least a step in the right direction.
For the most part, block assemblies contain the engine block itself, pistons, connecting rods, bearings, and the crankshaft. It does not include the valve train, cylinder heads, oil pump, or much else. If you're willing to play with a very expensive metal Lego set, it can be a good option, if not a junkyard or salvage site might be your best bet. If you use Toyota genuine parts, be aware that your wrenching may void the warranty if you aren't careful. It's worth calling a Toyota dealer beforehand.
While it's unfortunate that Toyota doesn't outright offer crate motors, it's certainly a good thing that Toyota's parts network is robust enough that you can essentially mix and match your way to the same thing, provided you are creative enough.