3 Big Upgrades Found In The New USPS Mail Trucks

The classic U.S. Postal Service truck, the instantly recognizable Grumman LLV (Long-Life Vehicle), is set to be phased out by a newcomer to mail delivery, the Next-Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV). The LLV has been around since 1986 and stopped production in 1994, so at the "newest," these sturdy mail trucks are 30 years old. No wonder a new mail delivery vehicle is coming — in fact, in some parts of the country, it's already here.

The old mail truck, while rugged and dependable, wasn't a lot more than an aluminum box on a General Motors small-truck chassis. Creature comforts, like air conditioning, it did not have. The NGDV, made by Oshkosh Defense, seeks to be not only more comfortable for some of the most important government personnel — postal workers — but significantly more useful for the job of making sure your mail is on time and safely delivered. Aside from the notable advantage of being produced this century, what improvements does the NGDV employ?