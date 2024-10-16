VR30 Vs. VR38: What's The Difference Between These Nissan Engines?

Following the numbering discrepancy in the names of the VR30DDTT and VR38DETT giving away the displacement differences, the next obvious difference involves the letters. Since five of the six letters are the same and occupy the same positions, we'll get those similarities out of the way first.

The first two positions at the front of the names, occupied by the letters VR, identify the engine family to which they belong. It's a similar naming convention to Nissan's VQ family that ultimately gave rise to the VR engines here.

Following the numbers in both engine names is the letter D. That D indicates the use of dual overhead camshafts (DOHC) to activate the valvetrain of each V6. Both engines also use variable valve timing control (VTC) for increased performance and efficiency.

We'll skip the next letter for now and focus on the TT present in both engine names. You've probably already guessed that TT stands for the twin turbochargers Nissan fitted to both these VR engines.

The letter that stands out occupies the second position following the numbers, a D in the case of the VR30 and E for the VR38. This letter indicates a difference in the way each engine's fuel injection works. The VR30 uses direct fuel injection, indicated by the letter D, to squirt fuel directly into the combustion chamber for a precisely metered delivery. The VR38, with its E designation, uses electronic sequential multi-port fuel injection (MPI) which delivers fuel into the intake runners just before the intake valves.

