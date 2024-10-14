What Do The Lights On A Makita Charger Mean?

There are many things about Makita that should be considered before spending money on expensive tools and investing in one or more of Makita's battery systems. One important concept is understanding the tool company's chargers, especially how to read them.

They may seem simple enough, and once you become familiar with all their components, they are easy to understand. The chargers have many icons and lights that either flash, stay solid, or alternate depending on the battery's condition. Additionally, on each charger's panel, there is an indication of what each light sequence means next to the icons.

To better help you understand the lights and their associated icons, we'll go through them and explain exactly what your battery is experiencing. Take note that the chargers mentioned in this article are all part of Makita's rapid charger line for each battery type. This consists of the 18V LXT Rapid Charger, the 40V XGT Rapid Charger, and the 12V CXT Rapid Charger. Each charger corresponds with its own battery line, though by using the 18V LXT Adapter, you can charge an 18V battery on a 40V charger.

