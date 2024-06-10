Why Your Makita Battery Charger Is Flashing Red (And How To Fix It)

Aside from the red blinking light, there are other light indicators that you should be wary of when you notice it on your Makita charger. For example, a flashing green/red light means that the battery is defective and flashing yellow means it's not cooling as it should. On the other hand, a solid yellow means it's still conditioning.

However, there are some light indicators that mean good news. For example, if you see a light that is flashing green, this means that it's ready to charge. On the other hand, some solid lights mean that charging is ongoing, such as red (battery is below 80% charge) and red + green (battery is above 80% charge). Lastly, a solid green light indicates a full charge. While an unmoving, solid lights like red, red/green, and green indicates that it is working normally, so there is no reason for concern, and you can continue on with your work.

Regardless of where your Makita tools are made, the reality is that they're only going to last if you are going to take care of them. Aside from watching out for these little indicators, you should also consider ways to regularly monitor their condition, whether it is through regular cleaning or a standard maintenance schedule. If you haven't already, check out our tips for organizing your garage, so you can have more control over your tools and have access to them when you need them.