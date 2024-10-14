What Comes In Makita's Emergency Kit And Is It Worth It?
Every season has some type of storm to watch out for, whether it's hurricanes tearing through the Southeast or snowstorms dumping in the Midwest. As such, it's a good idea to keep handy emergency supplies within reach before an event happens to you. This can include everything from the proper power tools to cut fallen limbs and a generator to keep the power running. Luckily, some companies have already formulated emergency kits so you don't have to think too much about what to include.
Makita's 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Emergency Preparedness Kit is one option, and honestly, it's not a bad one if you're considering investing in the tool company's 18V battery line — just one of Makita's battery systems. It comes with a few items that would come in handy for all types of emergencies, even ones that don't concern weather, and can be purchased from both Amazon and Home Depot for $414. However, considering the price and what it comes with, is this kit worth it?
What comes in Makita's emergency kit?
The kit's title says it's a three-piece combo kit, but in fact, it comes with seven items — the three pieces refer to the actual tools included. One of the tools is the 18V LXT Job Site Radio. Its runtime is nearly 35 hours with a fully charged 5.0 Ah battery. It's described as water resistant and would be great for getting local information if your power or cell service is down.
The kit also comes with two flashlight options. The 18V LXT LED Lantern has three lighting modes ranging from 710 to 130 lumens depending on the mode — a 360 degree light, a 180 degree light, and a standard flashlight on top. It also has a built-in USB port which works as a charging device for other electronics like a phone or equivalent. It can work up to 11 hours using a 5.0 Ah battery. The 18V LXT LED Flashlight is a 160 lumen light with 12 pivoting positions to adjust the light to your preferred angle. It has a 23 hour runtime using a 5.0 Ah battery.
Since this kit comes with more than one tool, Makita threw in two 5.0 Ah batteries to allow you to use the radio and a flashlight. There is also an 18V LXT Rapid Optimum Charger included, which can charge a 5.0 Ah battery in only 45 minutes. Lastly, everything can be placed inside the included 20 Inch Contractor Tool Bag.
Is the kit worth the overall price?
As stated above, this kit is listed at $414. However, is that a deal considering the separate prices of each item that comes with it? Let's take a quick look at the cost of the individual components.
- 18V LXT Job Site Radio — $114
- 18V LXT LED Lantern — $63
- 18V LXT LED Flashlight — $52
- Two 5.0 Ah batteries — $190
- 18V LXT Rapid Optimum Charger — $111
- 20 Inch Contractor Tool Bag — $36
If you were to purchase these tools individually, it would come out to $565. With these numbers, that is a $151 savings, which does not include tax or any shipping charges. Even more, these prices were based on where the item was cheaper between Amazon and Home Depot. So in terms of money, purchasing this kit is a steal, especially if you were to end up buying everything individually at Home Depot instead.
Other Makita tools to add to the emergency kit
Admittedly, as an emergency kit, this gathering of tools is a bit slim. However, Makita does state that this kit works great as an addition to an emergency disaster kit, which means that adding to the kit is expected, especially since Makita has many useful products and tools. However, keep in mind that the 20 inch tool bag can only hold so much after the radio and lights are included. You could opt to trade out of the bag for a different Makita storage solution like the Makpac or the MakTrak — whichever works best for you.
Makita doesn't produce generators but there is the smaller 18V LXT Power Source for $35 at Home Depot. It comes with two USB ports, and according to a consumer who used a 2.0 Ah battery, it was able to charge their phone three times. At 9.88 inches in length, another 18V tool that could fit inside the 20 inch tool bag is the 18V LXT Electric Portable Inflator, which will be great to have for tire emergencies. It has a maximum pressure of 120 PSI and an auto stop function which gives you the control to preset the air pressure.
Especially for after storm cleanup situations, you're going to want a good pair of gloves on hand. The Makita Advanced ANSI 2 Impact-Rated Work Gloves cost $30 on Amazon and come in sizes medium through extra large. They have thermoplastic rubber for impact protection and high abrasion resistance. In the end, protecting your hands should be a priority.