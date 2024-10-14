What Comes In Makita's Emergency Kit And Is It Worth It?

Every season has some type of storm to watch out for, whether it's hurricanes tearing through the Southeast or snowstorms dumping in the Midwest. As such, it's a good idea to keep handy emergency supplies within reach before an event happens to you. This can include everything from the proper power tools to cut fallen limbs and a generator to keep the power running. Luckily, some companies have already formulated emergency kits so you don't have to think too much about what to include.

Makita's 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Emergency Preparedness Kit is one option, and honestly, it's not a bad one if you're considering investing in the tool company's 18V battery line — just one of Makita's battery systems. It comes with a few items that would come in handy for all types of emergencies, even ones that don't concern weather, and can be purchased from both Amazon and Home Depot for $414. However, considering the price and what it comes with, is this kit worth it?