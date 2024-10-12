What Are Sticky Keys On A Chromebook? (And How To Turn Them On Or Off)

Compared to a full-fledged laptop that can run a wide range of programs and heavy-duty applications, a Chromebook is so much more basic, lightweight, and user-friendly. Since Chromebooks generally have less powerful hardware, it's actually a more affordable option for entry-level computer users. If all you need to use are web-based applications and are looking for a machine to do basic tasks — like browsing the internet, editing documents, or streaming media — more efficiently, you'd probably do well selecting a Chromebook over a laptop, especially one that has optimal battery life.

Along with the Chromebook's simplicity and overall ease of navigation, there are also a few ways you can customize the machine according to your preferences. You can do something as simple as sort your apps according to icon color and pin your most used applications to the taskbar, or enable game-changing features to optimize your experience on your computer, such as enabling live captioning for media.

In fact, the Chromebook has plenty of accessibility features worth checking out, especially if you find certain visual, auditory, and physical computer tasks challenging. For instance, you can rig your Chromebook browser so that it reads aloud whatever is onscreen. You can also enable motor-related features like sticky keys to make it easier to utilize your Chromebook keyboard. Here's how they work.

