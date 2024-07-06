Can Google Chrome Read To You? How To Use Text-To-Speech In The Browser

Using online apps that offer text-to-speech features comes with significant upside — when used in travel, they may be able to facilitate better understanding between two people who speak different languages, and when used for work, they can improve your ability to focus and even make multitasking a more achievable feat.

Those who primarily work online are likely to have a web browser like Google Chrome perennially open for quick access to web pages. If that sounds like you, then you may also be wondering if Chrome is text-to-speech-compatible and how the feature can optimize your experience using the browser.

The quick answer is yes, Google Chrome can certainly read the text from websites to you so you don't have to do it manually, however, the process of setting everything up will depend on which device you use. You can utilize screen-reading features baked into your computer's operating system or mobile device, or use a third-party Chrome extension on a computer.