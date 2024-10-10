How To Block Someone On Gmail

You can easily block anyone on Gmail using either your laptop or smartphone. If you're using your laptop, all you have to do is complete the following simple steps:

1. Open your preferred browser and log into Gmail.

2. Find and open the email from the sender you'd like to block.

3. In the top right corner of the email, click on the three vertical dots to reveal a dropdown menu.

4. From the menu, select the Block [SENDER] option

5. A message will pop up asking you to confirm if you indeed want to stop receiving messages from them. Make sure you confirm by clicking the Block button.

The process is just as straightforward on your smartphone, whether you're using an iPhone or Android. Here's how to block someone using the Gmail app:

1. Open the Gmail app on your phone.

2. Find and open the email from the person you want to block.

3. Tap the three horizontal dots in the top-right corner.

4. From the dropdown menu, select the Block [SENDER] option.

5. A confirmation message will pop up asking you to confirm if you indeed want to stop receiving messages from them. Make sure you confirm by clicking the Block button.

In most cases, that's all you need to do to successfully block the sender and prevent their email messages from reaching your inbox. And the best part of all of this is that you don't have to worry about them finding out. Gmail won't send a notification to the sender that you've blocked them. Instead, any future emails you receive from them will quietly be rerouted to your spam folder. While these unwanted messages are out of sight, unfortunately, they do take up space, so it's good practice to occasionally declutter your spam folder so you don't run low on space.