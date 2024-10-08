Harley-Davidson Softail Street Bob And Low Rider Recall: How To Know If You're Affected

As with all safety-related recalls, the fix is free, and in this case it's a relatively simple procedure. Harley-Davidson plans to notify riders of the recall by mail, but if you want to get ahead of the game and check for yourself, the NHTSA's online tool is where to look. All you need is your bike's VIN. Additionally, Harley-Davidson has its own tool available.

Given the nature of the recall, Harley-Davidson is giving the affected riders two options to get their bike sorted out: you can either wait for the correct sticker to get mailed to you, or you can get it applied at a Harley dealership. If you go the dealership route, the fix is still free, but it may behoove you to schedule the fix beforehand to ensure that your dealership actually has the revised information, and you don't go without your bike for too long. This advice also applies to all recalls that necessitate a trip to the dealership.