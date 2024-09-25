Harley-Davidson Recall: Here's Which Models Are Affected (And What You Need To Do)
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued a recall for a number of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, totaling 41,637 bikes across five different models. Only the 2024 model year is affected by the recall. The five Harley bikes are the CVO Road Glide ST, the CVO Road Glide, the Road Glide, the CVO Street Glide, and the Street Glide. According to NHTSA paperwork, "The voltage regulator output wire may rub on the front corner of the crankcase, exposing the wire and causing an electrical short circuit."
The Administration further notes that this can cause the vehicle to potentially lose power. Fortunately, there is already a fix in place, and it involves fixing the affected wiring harness and a wire retention strap to ensure it doesn't happen again. As with all safety related recalls, this repair is free and can be done at your local Harley-Davidson dealership if your bike is on the list of bikes recalled.
The good news
The Harley-Davidson factory found the issue on July 18 of this year and started incorporating the new wire retention strap into future and newly manufactured bikes on July 29. This means that any bikes produced after that date are not likely prone to the short circuit issue. If you're unsure whether or not your Harley is covered by the recall, you can plug your VIN into the NHTSA recall tool. Harley-Davidson will also notify owners by mail.
Recalls are an unfortunate aspect of the vehicle manufacturing process. In this case, it's good news that the fix is relatively simple (and free) and no injuries or accidents have been reported as of yet. Still, it can be a hassle to go without your bike while the fix is being performed. It's definitely worth it to talk with your Harley-Davidson dealer's service department before bringing the bike in and schedule the fix to ensure it can be worked on in a timely manner.