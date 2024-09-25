Harley-Davidson Recall: Here's Which Models Are Affected (And What You Need To Do)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued a recall for a number of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, totaling 41,637 bikes across five different models. Only the 2024 model year is affected by the recall. The five Harley bikes are the CVO Road Glide ST, the CVO Road Glide, the Road Glide, the CVO Street Glide, and the Street Glide. According to NHTSA paperwork, "The voltage regulator output wire may rub on the front corner of the crankcase, exposing the wire and causing an electrical short circuit."

The Administration further notes that this can cause the vehicle to potentially lose power. Fortunately, there is already a fix in place, and it involves fixing the affected wiring harness and a wire retention strap to ensure it doesn't happen again. As with all safety related recalls, this repair is free and can be done at your local Harley-Davidson dealership if your bike is on the list of bikes recalled.