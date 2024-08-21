Harley-Davidson Road Glide Vs Road Glide Special: What's The Difference?

More than a century has passed since the release of its Model 1 motorcycle, and Harley-Davidson continues to deliver bikes as fit for ferrying riders through suburban streets and cityscapes as they are for panoramic freeway adventures. The iconic bike maker has even built a ride or two capable of dominating on some racing circuits.

In regards to the latter category, Harley-Davidson tabbed its celebrated touring build, the Road Glide, to compete in MotoAmerica's Mission King of the Bagger racing series. While the bike continues to chalk up Bagger Series wins, it's arguably best known by the Harley-loving masses as one of the better touring builds the manufacturer has ever made, a fact perhaps supported by the model having been a part of the H-D lineup for more than two decades and counting. You may not know it, but the Road Glide has indeed been around since 1998, and the build has seen some major upgrades and redesigns in the years since it debuted.

Yes, that includes the manufacturer offering The Road Glide in a handful of upgraded trim packages, and for several years one of the more high-end models went by the name of The Road Glide Special. While Harley-Davidson is not offering a Road Glide Special in its 2024 Road Glide lineup, the trim package was available as recently as 2023. If you're curious about what, exactly, made the Road Glide Special so, well, special, here's a side-by-side comparison with the H-D Road Glide.

