Harley-Davidson Road Glide Vs Road Glide Special: What's The Difference?
More than a century has passed since the release of its Model 1 motorcycle, and Harley-Davidson continues to deliver bikes as fit for ferrying riders through suburban streets and cityscapes as they are for panoramic freeway adventures. The iconic bike maker has even built a ride or two capable of dominating on some racing circuits.
In regards to the latter category, Harley-Davidson tabbed its celebrated touring build, the Road Glide, to compete in MotoAmerica's Mission King of the Bagger racing series. While the bike continues to chalk up Bagger Series wins, it's arguably best known by the Harley-loving masses as one of the better touring builds the manufacturer has ever made, a fact perhaps supported by the model having been a part of the H-D lineup for more than two decades and counting. You may not know it, but the Road Glide has indeed been around since 1998, and the build has seen some major upgrades and redesigns in the years since it debuted.
Yes, that includes the manufacturer offering The Road Glide in a handful of upgraded trim packages, and for several years one of the more high-end models went by the name of The Road Glide Special. While Harley-Davidson is not offering a Road Glide Special in its 2024 Road Glide lineup, the trim package was available as recently as 2023. If you're curious about what, exactly, made the Road Glide Special so, well, special, here's a side-by-side comparison with the H-D Road Glide.
The Road Glide is a timeless touring legend
To understand what sets Harley-Davidson's Road Glide Special apart from its legendary predecessor, it is important to first know what buyers have traditionally received when they purchase a base model Road Glide. It's safe to say that even a casual glance at the bike's product page might confirm the build is more than worthy of its billing among touring-class motorcycles.
First and foremost, the Road Glide has long been regarded as one of the more stylish motorcycles in Harley-Davidson's stable of baggers and touring builds. The more recent models are no exception, with the bike's sleek lines, frame-mounted shark nose fairing, and contrast-cut wheels making for an impressive, aerodynamic figure, from headlight to taillight. Meanwhile, the upright riding position and floorboards ensure a certain level of comfort during your cruise, with enhancements like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and drag torque slip control ensuring you're riding in relative safety.
As with most modern Harley-Davidsons, new Road Glides come equipped with the manufacturer's Skyline OS infotainment system. That includes a full-color, 12.3" in-fairing screen that should make it easier than ever to map out your journey using GPS or track vital stats like fuel consumption and mileage. The system is also AM-FM ready and Bluetooth compatible, meaning you can not only crank your favorite tunes on the road but also make and receive calls when the need arises. Just for the record, the bike also boasts a powerful Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine, and you can get all that at the fairly reasonable base price of $25,999.
The Road Glide Special offers a few cushy upgrades
Should you navigate over to the product page for Harley-Davidson's 2023 Road Glide Special, one of the first differences you'll notice is price, with H-D offering the build at a base cost of $27,999. Yes, a $2,000 price difference might seem suspect for a build that's a whole model year older than the shiny 2024 model. However, the RG Special is equipped with comfort-focused features, which, in the minds of some riders, more than justify the additional cost.
Of course, the Road Glide Special comes adorned with many of the same features as the base model RG, including that imposing shark nose fairing. However, the Special's features a dual LED headlight setup and triple split stream venting to help smooth out your ride when you're logging highway miles at highway speeds. Like the Road Glide, the Special boasts floorboards, an upright riding setup, a passenger seat, and dual saddle bags. But the build also comes with an upgraded, more responsive suspension and H-D's high-end Boom! Box GTS Infotainment System, which provides some major bang for your entertainment buck to riders who like to stay connected when exploring the freeway wilds.
There is, however, one area that the Road Glide Special does not best its predecessor, as the trim package includes Harley-Davidson's Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin engine. Compared to the 117 on the road glide, it is indeed a step down in horsepower, with the 114 packing 95hp to the bigger engine's 105hp. So, in the end, the choice between the Road Glide and the Special basically comes down to one of cruising comfort or raw Milwaukee-Eight power.