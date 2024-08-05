Here's How Harley-Davidson's Race Team Mods Its Motorcycles To Win

Harley-Davidson is arguably the most recognizable motorcycle brand in North America, and among the most famous in the world. The company is known for building some of the best cruisers, choppers, and touring bikes to hit the road over its 120 years of history, and was also one of the first American motorcycle brands to take its talents to the race track.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer enjoyed an unparalleled level of success on flat track, most prominently with its record-breaking XR750 build, which remains one of the most celebrated and collectible bikes in the company's iconic line up. These days, Harley-Davidson's Factory Race Team is a force in MotoAmerica where it sends race-modified versions of its legendary Road Glide build to the tracks. These bikes compete in the touring class platform, dubbed the Mission King of the Baggers, which, while relatively new on the circuit, has proven exceedingly popular with race fans enjoying the sight of the souped-up Harley-Davidson and Indian bikes — complete with saddle-bags — burning up the track at incredibly high speeds.