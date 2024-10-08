Prime Day 2024: Best Smart Watch Deals For Every Budget

While our mid-range picks don't offer all of the bells and whistles of the premium models, they still come packed with more than enough features to meet most people's needs. The TicWatch Pro 5 falls into that category, and during this year's Prime Day, it's priced at $227.49, which is 35% off its regular price. The watch comes with all of the features you'd expect to find in a smartwatch, including a built-in speaker and mic for phone calls, a compass to keep you on track during your outdoor adventures, a barometer to monitor barometric pressure and altitude fluctuations, GPS navigation, and heart rate and blood oxygen sensors for health monitoring. It also boasts an impressive 80 hours of battery life. We found the TicWatch Pro 5 checks a lot of boxes, making it a strong contender for anyone looking for a reliable, feature-rich wearable. However, it doesn't come with built-in cellular connectivity.

During Prime Day, iPhone users can pick up the Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen for $249.99, a 24% discount. This watch has all the essentials you'd need in a smartwatch, including cellular connectivity, so you can text, make calls, and stream music, all without your iPhone. It also has all of the health and safety features Apple Watches are known for, including fall detection, crash detection, and irregular heartbeat notifications. It's swim-proof up to 50m feet and comes with a variety of customization options so you can make it your own.

Android users looking for a mid-range smartwatch with cellular connectivity can get the Samsung Galaxy 7 Bespoke Edition for $279.00, a 15% savings, this Prime Day. This watch uses Galaxy AI to do things like track your performance during a run or bike ride and monitor your sleep. We found the Galaxy Watch 7 to be among the best smartwatches for Android users.

