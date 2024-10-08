Prime Day 2024: Best Smart Watch Deals For Every Budget
With the holiday season right around the corner, Amazon Prime Day from October 8-9 is the perfect time to get a head start on shopping and snag some great deals before the holiday rush begins — or even just treat yourself to something nice. Smartwatches are often at the top of holiday wish lists, making them one of the most sought-after gifts year after year. They owe much of their popularity to their versatility; depending on the model, you can talk on the phone, stream music, track your health stats, and make contactless payments.
Given their popularity and all the things they can do, it's no surprise that smartwatches have become a Prime Day staple — which is great news for those looking to upgrade their smartwatch tech or pick up one as a gift for someone else. Whether you're shopping for a high-end model or a budget-friendly option, Amazon offers deep discounts on a range of smartwatch brands at various price points during its 48-hour Prime Day, so if you're in the market for one, now's one of the best times to buy.
Best premium smartwatch picks (above $400)
For Android owners looking for a premium smartwatch at a discounted price, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is worth a closer look, especially considering it has been marked down 15% to $549.99 for Prime Day. After testing the watch, we concluded that while it's not perfect, it's the best Google WearOS has to offer and finally places Samsung on nearly equal footing with the Apple Watch lineup. The watch's durable build featuring a 100m water-resistant titanium frame makes it an excellent companion for a range of outdoor activities and fitness. Its 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display makes it easy to see even in the brightest light. While Samsung advertises the watch as having a battery life of up to 100 hours in power-saving mode, your mileage may vary.
If you've been waiting for a sale on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, now's your chance to pick up one for $734.89, an 8% discount. Amazon has offered this discount since mid-September, so it's not an Amazon Prime Deal. However, it's the lowest price this watch has been offered up to now. Apple created this premium smartwatch with outdoor sports enthusiasts in mind, and it comes with everything you need to track activities like running, cycling, hiking, swimming, and diving. The tough and capable Ultra 2 watch's advanced metrics are designed to help you get the most out of your training. Its battery lasts up to 36 hours with normal use, which is twice as long as the standard Apple Watch Series 10. In Low Power Mode, the battery lasts up to 72 hours. All of these features come in a rugged, 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case that's water-resistant up to 100 meters.
Best mid-range picks ($200-$400)
While our mid-range picks don't offer all of the bells and whistles of the premium models, they still come packed with more than enough features to meet most people's needs. The TicWatch Pro 5 falls into that category, and during this year's Prime Day, it's priced at $227.49, which is 35% off its regular price. The watch comes with all of the features you'd expect to find in a smartwatch, including a built-in speaker and mic for phone calls, a compass to keep you on track during your outdoor adventures, a barometer to monitor barometric pressure and altitude fluctuations, GPS navigation, and heart rate and blood oxygen sensors for health monitoring. It also boasts an impressive 80 hours of battery life. We found the TicWatch Pro 5 checks a lot of boxes, making it a strong contender for anyone looking for a reliable, feature-rich wearable. However, it doesn't come with built-in cellular connectivity.
During Prime Day, iPhone users can pick up the Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen for $249.99, a 24% discount. This watch has all the essentials you'd need in a smartwatch, including cellular connectivity, so you can text, make calls, and stream music, all without your iPhone. It also has all of the health and safety features Apple Watches are known for, including fall detection, crash detection, and irregular heartbeat notifications. It's swim-proof up to 50m feet and comes with a variety of customization options so you can make it your own.
Android users looking for a mid-range smartwatch with cellular connectivity can get the Samsung Galaxy 7 Bespoke Edition for $279.00, a 15% savings, this Prime Day. This watch uses Galaxy AI to do things like track your performance during a run or bike ride and monitor your sleep. We found the Galaxy Watch 7 to be among the best smartwatches for Android users.
Best budget-friendly picks (under $200)
Our budget-friendly picks prove you don't have to break the bank to get a reliable smartwatch that meets your everyday needs. Amazon has the Google Pixel Watch 2 on sale for $199.99 during Prime Day, a 50% savings off its usual price. There's a lot to like about this watch, including its advanced sensors that allow you to track everything from your skin temperature to heart rate and stress levels. The battery lasts for about 24 hours with the always-on display and charges to 100% in 75 minutes. After reviewing it, we came to the conclusion that the Google Pixel Watch 2 is one of the best smartwatches available, making it an excellent option at this price point.
If you own a Samsung phone and want to remain within that ecosystem, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is on sale at a 47% discount for $169.99. The watch makes it easy to track all of your health metrics and has a sleep coach on board to help you rest better at night. It syncs easily with other Samsung devices and has a large display that makes managing apps, notifications, and fitness goals easy.
Last but certainly not least is the Amazfit Bip 5 smartwatch, which you can get for $66.49 this Prime Day, a 26% savings on its regular price. The Amazfit does a lot for a smartwatch at this price point, including measuring your heart rate, VO2 Max, and sleep monitoring. It comes with Alexa built-in and has a large color display that's easy to read. If you're looking for a starter watch and don't want to shell out a lot of money, this watch is worth a closer look.