8 Of The Best Budget-Friendly Motorcycle Goggles You Can Buy
Visors aren't always preferable or practical to use while riding, and plenty of helmets don't come with them anyway. Particularly for dirt bike and motocross riders, having a good pair of goggles is vital for ensuring your vision remains clear and your eyes remain protected while riding. Many riders who never intend to leave the asphalt also prefer using goggles, although whether you prefer open highways or dirt tracks, no one wants to overpay for a pair that's more expensive than they need.
While some riders are happy to fork out a little extra for premium motorcycle accessories, there are many who can't justify the additional price. Luckily, there are plenty of good pairs available for $50 or less, all of which offer the durability, comfort, and visibility that riders need without the big price tag.
We've selected eight top affordable picks that can be found within budget on Amazon as of this writing. Each is backed up by positive rider reviews, but more on our selection process can be found in the methodology section below.
100% Strata 2
One brand that consistently pops up in the conversation for the best value-oriented motorcycle goggles is 100%. Its Strata 2 goggles are among the cheapest available from a major motorcycle brand, with a retail price of $25 on Amazon as of this writing. Riders point to their fit and build quality as highlights, along with the fact that replacement lenses are readily available. The pair also features tear-off mounts, alongside double layer foam and a 40mm wide strap.
The Strata 2 goggles work well for riders who prefer the asphalt as well as dirt, and with a wide range of color combinations available, there should be one to suit everyone. Riders report them being a good fit with a variety of motorcycle helmet shapes and sizes too.
It should be noted that not every rider's experience of the Strata 2 is a positive one, with some complaining that the pair's field of view is not as wide as rival goggles. That criticism aside, few other pairs are consistently as highly rated by riders at this price point.
Fox Racing Main
Another entry-level pair from a trusted brand, the Fox Racing Main goggles pack plenty of features for the price. Tear-off points, triple-layer foam, and extensive venting all feature in the design, alongside an anti-fog lens coating. The goggles also have a flat top to ensure better fit across a wide range of helmets. The Fox Racing Main goggles can be found for a regular price of $34.95 on Amazon, with some colorways discounted to $26.99 as of this writing.
Buyers on Amazon give the pair consistently high reviews, with an average of 4.8 out of five stars from over 1,000 reviews. Many of those reviews praise the pair's comfort and durability, as well as the effectiveness of the anti-fog coating. Replacement lenses for the pair are also affordable. Fox's entry-level goggles are offered in several different colors, although there are fewer designs available than the 100% Strata 2 goggles.
100% Racecraft 2
They're a step above the Strata 2 goggles in the 100% lineup, but the Racecraft 2 goggles can still be found within budget. As of this writing, they're available on Amazon for $38.99. Thanks to their prominent outriggers, they're more limited to motocross than some of the other top-rated goggles here. They'll be too big and bulky for some helmet shapes, but with the compromise of being a better fit for motocross helmets.
The goggles feature dual-layer foam for comfort alongside vents and an anti-fog coating to minimize the effects of fogging in damp conditions. One reviewer noted that the goggles' fog resistance was largely on par with that of rival pairs, but could still mist up in wetter weather. Another praised the comfort of the foam, adding that the revised design provided a more secure fit across a range of helmets. The original 100% Racecraft goggles found plenty of fans, it's evident that the second iteration is a worthy successor.
Scott Fury
The Scott brand was founded as a ski equipment manufacturer in 1958, then launched its first ever line of motocross goggles in 1970. It's one of the oldest brands in the space, and remains trusted by riders around the world. Its current lineup of goggles includes the Fury, a mid-range offering that can be picked up on Amazon for $42 as of this writing. That makes it a little pricier than some of the other offerings here, but still well within budget-oriented territory.
The Fury is similar in construction to Scott's pricier Prospect goggles, featuring triple-layer foam and a unique lens locking system. However, it does not come with outriggers, unlike its higher end lineup sibling. Depending on personal preference, that might not be a bad thing, as it decreases the overall bulk of the pair, meaning they'll look slick with a wider range of helmets.
An anti-fog treatment comes standard, as do the tear-off posts. Reviewers note that the pair boast a wide field of vision and remain comfortable across multiple helmet styles. They might not be the cheapest pair on the market, but the Scott Fury goggles remain a competitive option at their price point, and potentially worthy of swaying buyers away from pricier pairs.
Leatt Velocity 4.5
Leatt offers a range of goggles, with each model in its lineup offering a unique promise — all its lenses offer military-grade ballistic impact protection. They are, according to the brand, bulletproof. This is more than a simple marketing gimmick — any rider frequently hitting high speeds runs the risk of being hit with debris, and so having lenses that are highly resistant to impacts is a potentially useful feature. The Velocity 4.5 goggles are on the budget-oriented end of the brand's range, and can be found for $37.49 on Amazon.
The impact resistant lenses aren't the only selling point of the pair. Their roomy design also makes them suitable for riders who wear glasses, while the tear-off points are a desirable feature for motocross and dirt bike riders. However, one reviewer noted that their anti-fog treatment is not as effective as its rivals, and that the goggles can fog up if a rider is stationary for too long. They're not without their flaws then, but for riders in climates where fogging is less of an issue, they're worth considering.
Oakley O-Frame
Oakley is another well-known brand in the world of eyewear, but most of its motorcycle goggles are skewed towards the upper end of the market and therefore out of budget for this list. Its original O-Frame goggles act as the entry point to the Oakley range, and can be found for $49 on Amazon, squeezing them just within the budget. Buyers on the platform are generally very positive about the pair, noting their suitability for a wide range of applications and effective anti-fogging design.
The brand has also unveiled a revised O-Frame design called the O-Frame 2.0, which features several design tweaks including a more compact size and thinner foam seal for a wider field of vision. The newer goggles also feature a removable nose guard for extra protection. The MX-ready variants retail for a little more than the original O-Frame design, making them too expensive for inclusion here, but both pairs are worth considering for anyone with a suitably healthy budget.
100% Accuri 2
As previously mentioned, 100% is frequently recommended by riders as a top brand for affordable goggles, and another pair worth mentioning are the Accuri 2 goggles. As of this writing, they're available for $45 on Amazon. The Accuri 2 goggles are roomy enough to accommodate wearing a pair of glasses underneath, and feature anti-fog treatment to ensure optimal visibility in all conditions. They also feature tear-off posts and triple-layer foam for added comfort.
100% says that its Accuri 2 model features a 17.5% larger field of vision than the original Accuri model, while the nose fitment is also revised over the original with a design that's closer to the brand's high end Armega model. The Accuri 2 goggles are compatible with the same lenses and tear-offs as the Racecraft 2 and Strata 2 goggles featured above, so buyers looking to stock up on multiple pairs can buy any of the three models and use their existing accessories.
Bobster Cruiser II
Most of this list has been dominated by goggles oriented towards motocross and dirtbike riding -– that is, after all, where affordable, durable goggles are most essential. However, a number of other styles are available for riders who aren't too keen on the dirt-oriented look, including the likes of the Bobster Cruiser II. Bobster has been making eyewear since the mid-'90s, and offers a number of retro-styled goggles for riders looking for old-school protection.
The Cruiser II goggles ship with a choice of three lenses which can be easily interchanged, with each offering a different tint. Like all the other goggles here, vents are built into the design to help minimize fogging, while a layer of foam helps ensure a comfortable fit. A branded case is also included for when they're not in use. The Cruiser II goggles are available for a retail price of $48 on Amazon, and as of this writing, are discounted to $42.
Methodology
With a strict budget of $50 or below, our aim was to pick a selection of eight top pairs of goggles that could be used by a wide range of riders. The shortlist was whittled down by considering a mix of professional and personal reviews from hands-on testers, alongside recommendations from riders that were posted on enthusiast forums.
Criteria for inclusion in the list centered around factors like visibility, airflow, and durability. Reported comfort was also taken into account as a secondary factor, but since comfort varies so much between individual riders and helmets, it was not a primary consideration.
This is not intended to be a definitive ranking of the best goggles available at this price point, but rather a guide to inform buyers about a range of top-rated gear that is within budget. All prices are correct as of press time and refer to the retail price as available on Amazon, which often differs from the original MSRP.