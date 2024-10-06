What Happened To Sway Motorsports From Shark Tank Season 6?

When Joe Wilcox appeared on the Season 6 of "Shark Tank" to present his three-wheeled electric scooter, the Sharks were clearly impressed. All four — Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, and guest Shark GoPro-founder Nick Woodman — applauded the unique design of the Sway Motorsports scooter. As Wilcox pitched his business model, their interest seemed to grow further.

The name "Sway" comes from the scooter's peculiar method of steering, which simply requires the rider to lean side to side to make turns. The biggest selling points included its purported greater maneuverability, greater safety, patented floor-mounted battery, and the ability for riders to keep their feet on the scooter when coming to a stop. Wilcox seemed to put his money where his mouth was when he entered the "Shark Tank," as well, by riding smoothly and quickly around the room.

With such a positive initial reception and an impressive background in mechanical design, Wilcox appeared to be all set up to make a deal. However, the Sharks began backing out one by one as issues surrounding distribution and manufacturing began to emerge. In fact, every Shark dropped out. That is, all the Sharks were out until Wilcox put on his helmet in preparation to leave on his scooter and, in one final plea, said in response to the continued praise, "So why not invest?" At that, Mark Cuban gave him a last chance to make an offer, and accepted a deal.

But these days, you won't see a Sway scooter ripping up the road. This is a bit confusing considering electric scooters are more affordable and more popular than ever. Let's explore why such a promising company went the way of the dinosaur.