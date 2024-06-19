Harley-Davidson May Not Make E-Bikes, But They Do Sell Them (& Here's What They Cost)
Electric bicycles are steadily increasing in popularity, and while they're different from an electric motorcycle, Harley-Davidson has already invested in the market. They don't make the e-bikes themselves, but they do sell some for children and adults, though they may not be the most budget-friendly e-bikes you can buy.
First is STACYC, an e-bike company geared toward the production of safe rides for children. They may not be one of the major e-bike brands, but Harley-Davidson acquired them in 2019. The youngest product is the H-D 12 eDrive eBike, which is made for children age three to five with little or no biking experience. It offers speeds of up to 9 mph, between 30 and 60 minutes of runtime, and costs $799, unless you can find it on sale. The Brushless IRONe16 is more of the same, but it's a slightly large bike for five to seven year olds with a stronger motor capable of propelling your youngster at up to 13 mph. It has an adjustable seat, a quick-change lithium-ion battery, and retails for $1,049.
For kids aged eight to 10, there's the eBike 18e Low Rider Edition, with a full-aluminum frame, 18-inch wheels, a top speed of 18 mph, and a cost of $1,999. Following in trend, 10 to 12-year-olds can enjoy the eBike 20e Low Rider with its 20-inch wheels and 20 mph max speed, but they'll likely need their parents' help affording the $2,299 price point. Finally, there's the 18eDrive Adventure Touring Edition e-Bike, which is more akin to the 18e Low Rider in speed, but comes with Hayes Dominion A2 brakes. It costs $2,650, but sales could bring it down a few hundred bucks.
Harley-Davidson also sells e-bikes for adults
The second batch of e-bikes comes from Serial 1. The company was started by Harley-Davidson as an in-house e-bike developer, but was sold in 2023. Nonetheless, the company claims Serial 1 e-bikes are "powered by Harley-Davidson," and take inspiration from the company.
Unlike STACYC, Serial 1 makes e-bikes for adults, and they're split into two categories: mountain and city. For riding in the wilderness, Serial 1 has the Bash/MTN, featuring a suspension seatpost, hydraulic disc brakes, and Michelin off-road tires. It can reach speeds of up to 20 mph and costs $2,999. Then there's the Switch/MTN, the company's more performance-oriented electric mountain bike. It has an adjustable suspension and seat, the same off-road Michelin tires, and a top speed of 20 mph. Since performance is its priority, the Switch/Mtn is more expensive at $3,499.
For those commuting in the city, Serial 1's most affordable option is the Mosh/CTY. Like the others, this e-bike can get up to 20 mph and costs $2,499. The Rush/CTY Step-Thru is the next model up, offering a self-adjusting transmission that automatically controls the gear ratio. It costs $2,999. Finally, the Rush/Cty Speed is the fastest bike we've mentioned so far, with a top speed of 28 mph. Subsequently, it's also the most expensive city-focused e-bike available through Harley-Davidson, joining the Switch/MTN at $3,499.