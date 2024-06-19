Harley-Davidson May Not Make E-Bikes, But They Do Sell Them (& Here's What They Cost)

Electric bicycles are steadily increasing in popularity, and while they're different from an electric motorcycle, Harley-Davidson has already invested in the market. They don't make the e-bikes themselves, but they do sell some for children and adults, though they may not be the most budget-friendly e-bikes you can buy.

First is STACYC, an e-bike company geared toward the production of safe rides for children. They may not be one of the major e-bike brands, but Harley-Davidson acquired them in 2019. The youngest product is the H-D 12 eDrive eBike, which is made for children age three to five with little or no biking experience. It offers speeds of up to 9 mph, between 30 and 60 minutes of runtime, and costs $799, unless you can find it on sale. The Brushless IRONe16 is more of the same, but it's a slightly large bike for five to seven year olds with a stronger motor capable of propelling your youngster at up to 13 mph. It has an adjustable seat, a quick-change lithium-ion battery, and retails for $1,049.

For kids aged eight to 10, there's the eBike 18e Low Rider Edition, with a full-aluminum frame, 18-inch wheels, a top speed of 18 mph, and a cost of $1,999. Following in trend, 10 to 12-year-olds can enjoy the eBike 20e Low Rider with its 20-inch wheels and 20 mph max speed, but they'll likely need their parents' help affording the $2,299 price point. Finally, there's the 18eDrive Adventure Touring Edition e-Bike, which is more akin to the 18e Low Rider in speed, but comes with Hayes Dominion A2 brakes. It costs $2,650, but sales could bring it down a few hundred bucks.