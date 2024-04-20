5 Of The Best Budget Electric Scooters In 2024
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Electric scooters have exploded on the scene in recent years for various reasons. For one thing, they're better for the environment than gas-guzzling cars, and they're much more affordable. Also, unlike more traditional seated scooters like the Vespa, e-scooters are typically light enough to carry and even bring indoors with you, so you don't have to worry about parking or securely locking your vehicle.
You also don't need to worry about storage if you're renting a scooter from one of the several companies — like Bird, Spin, and Lime — that allow you to use an app to quickly locate and ride one of its scooters from location to location. (At least for now, as it remains to be seen if sharing e-scooters is actually a viable business model.) By leaving the scooter on the curb for the next rider, you can save yourself from the frustration of finding a spot to secure it.
Sharing scooters in this fashion can be convenient but has several downsides. Some cities enable geofencing laws, which won't allow these rental scooters to operate within certain zones (if at all). You also may not be able to find one near your location when you need one, causing you to be late for work. If you use one every day, at some point, it will also be cheaper to own one outright. But which scooter should you own? There are several quality choices available, but if you're looking to save even more money by going with a more affordable option, you'll want to make sure you purchase a reliable scooter worth the money. Based on the positive reviews of reputable publications who've tested them, here are five of the best budget electric scooters currently available. We will further explain our methodology at the end of the article.
Segway Ninebot Kickscooter F30
While Segway was initially ridiculed for its upright personal transporter, the company has become the best electric scooter brand around, with several different models in a wide range of price points available. Many of its premium scooters can be relatively costly, but if you want to stick with the brand while saving some money, you can opt for the Segway Ninebot Kickscooter F30.
After testing several scooters, Wirecutter named the F30 its "Budget Pick" in its list of the best electric scooters of 2024. Wirecutter found the vehicle to have a somewhat limited range when compared to the competition, though if you don't plan on commuting more than a few miles each way, this shouldn't be an issue, as you can recharge its battery each night. (Segway claims the scooter has a range of 18.6 miles, but Wirecutter's tests found it closer to just 10 miles.)
The F30 can reach a top speed of 15.5 mph and has a 15% incline capacity. Its 10-inch wheels make for a relatively smooth ride, and the scooter is light enough to carry around when needed. Plus, it has room in its slim design to attach a sturdy bike lock. It's also a hi-tech option, as Segway's F-series of scooters also have mobile locking and software updates available, as well as a useful app that you can use to track and control settings for the vehicle. The Segway Ninebot Kickscooter F30 is available from Best Buy for $399.99 (retail $649.99).
Hiboy S2
Named its best budget scooter of 2024 by Tom's Guide, the Hiboy S2 is a great electric scooter that won't break the bank. The publication praised its "sensible design" as well as its responsive regenerative and mechanical brakes. Its 8.5-inch honeycomb tires are slightly on the smaller side but also help make the scooter lighter and less bulky, which is important if you plan on carrying it into and out of your office. It can also fold in three quick and simple steps for added convenience.
The Hiboy S2 has a maximum range of 17 miles on its 36-volt 7.5 Ah battery and has two different speed modes, with a maximum speed of 19 mph. Its companion app also makes it more convenient to use and apply different settings, and it can quickly pair with the scooter with one click. Features include customized cruise and speed controls, a digital lock mechanism, bright LED lights on its front and rear, and sides — making it much safer to ride at night.
After getting some hands-on time with the vehicle, Tom's Guide did find its latch mechanism to be a little finicky. If that's not a dealbreaker for you, you can purchase the Hiboy S2 from Amazon for $399.99 (retail $499.99).
Razor E Prime III
Razor has been well-known for its short, narrow, lightweight scooters for some time now, so it's no surprise that the company ventured into manufacturing electric versions of its popular product. It's also not much of a surprise that Razor's e-scooters are some of the best on the market, including the Razor Icon, which SlashGear tested and rated an eight out of 10. If you'd prefer a more affordable option from the brand, then you don't need to look any further than the Razor E Prime III.
In its list of the best scooters of 2024, GearLab named the E Prime III the "best for portability." That's because it's exceptionally light, weighing just 24.2 pounds. Despite its small size, it can still manage a top speed of 18 mph and a range of 15 miles, thanks to its 250-watt motor and 36-volt battery. Its 8-inch wheels are also small, but the air-filled tires provide adequate shock absorption for a smoother ride. Features include a designated spot for bike locks, reflective decals on its side, and LED lights on its front and rear, with the taillight automatically activated when you use the brakes.
Plus, it's built with aircraft-grade aluminum with sharp metallic finishes, which gives the scooter a sleek, modern look. The vehicle isn't without its drawbacks, however. It's slow to recharge, and it can struggle with inclines. But if you're using it on flat terrain or have a short commute, these shouldn't be huge issues. You can purchase the Razor E Prime III for $362 (retail $499.99) from Amazon.
Gotrax G4
The Gotrax G4 is a great value because it's in a similar price range to smaller scooters with less power and range. It has large, pneumatic 10-inch wheels that provide plenty of shock absorption, even on poorly maintained urban streets. Its 500-watt rear-wheel motor can quickly accelerate to a top speed of 20 mph, while its 36V battery can provide a 25-mile range on a single charge. Plus, the scooter includes a large, clear LED display on the handlebars that can display speed, battery life, distance traveled, and other information. It also has a manual tiller lock built directly into the body of the vehicle for enhanced and convenient security.
While it's on the larger side, its convenient one-touch folding system allows you to quickly bend the bike into half its size for easier portability and storage. However, after testing the vehicle, GearLab did note that it's pretty heavy, which might be a concern for some users who will need to lug it around. The publication also noted that it takes a long time for its battery to recharge, but neither of these downsides kept the Gotrax G4 from getting a good review — in its list of the best scooters of 2024, GearLab called it the "best value scooter." The review also found the scooter's actual speed and range to come very close to what's promised. You can purchase the Gotrax G4 from Amazon for $467.49 at the time of writing with a retail price of $549.99.
Swagtron Swagger 5 (SG-5)
With a name like the Swagtron Swagger 5, the SG-5 has a lot to live up to — but, fortunately, it earns the moniker and is a great option for a budget scooter. Swagtron is the same company behind the EB-5 electric bike, which SlashGear gave an impressive nine out of 10 review after testing the product, and Swagtron's scooter also benefits from the manufacturer's engineering prowess. After testing several scooters, CNET named the SG-5 the "best electric scooter for modest budgets," highlighting its lightweight and "solid build and feel."
The Swagger 5 has a 300-watt motor that can take up to 18 mph; its range is also on the lower side, with a rated travel distance of 11 miles per charge. However, it can fully charge in just a few hours. It lacks any shock absorbers, but its 8.5-inch honeycomb, puncture-proof wheels are capable of a smooth-enough ride. Features include front and rear lights, a bell, a cup holder, cruise control, and a rear mechanical disc brake. The deck of the scooter is fairly narrow, which can be an issue if you have large feet and/or balance issues. However, this smaller size also makes it easier to carry, so it may be worth the trade-off. The Swagtron Swagger 5 is available for just $199.99 from Amazon, which is 47% lower than its original list price.
How these electric scooters were selected for this list
To ensure that the products selected for this list of best budget electric scooters are reliable and work as advertised, the reviews of several reputable publications that have tested and vetted them were consulted. These publications include The New York Times Wirecutter, CNET, GearLab, and Tom's Guide. It's not rare for companies to oversell their products, especially when it comes to metrics like battery life and top speeds. By taking into account the reviews of experts who've tested multiple scooters for publications with solid reputations for covering hi-tech equipment, you can ensure that the products you're spending money on are worth your investment. An effort was also made to include several different brands with varying pros and cons so that you can find the right e-scooter that best suits your needs.