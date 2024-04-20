5 Of The Best Budget Electric Scooters In 2024

Electric scooters have exploded on the scene in recent years for various reasons. For one thing, they're better for the environment than gas-guzzling cars, and they're much more affordable. Also, unlike more traditional seated scooters like the Vespa, e-scooters are typically light enough to carry and even bring indoors with you, so you don't have to worry about parking or securely locking your vehicle.

You also don't need to worry about storage if you're renting a scooter from one of the several companies — like Bird, Spin, and Lime — that allow you to use an app to quickly locate and ride one of its scooters from location to location. (At least for now, as it remains to be seen if sharing e-scooters is actually a viable business model.) By leaving the scooter on the curb for the next rider, you can save yourself from the frustration of finding a spot to secure it.

Sharing scooters in this fashion can be convenient but has several downsides. Some cities enable geofencing laws, which won't allow these rental scooters to operate within certain zones (if at all). You also may not be able to find one near your location when you need one, causing you to be late for work. If you use one every day, at some point, it will also be cheaper to own one outright. But which scooter should you own? There are several quality choices available, but if you're looking to save even more money by going with a more affordable option, you'll want to make sure you purchase a reliable scooter worth the money. Based on the positive reviews of reputable publications who've tested them, here are five of the best budget electric scooters currently available. We will further explain our methodology at the end of the article.