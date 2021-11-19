Segway-Ninebot F series scooters have software updates and mobile locking

A new F series of eKickScooters were released by Segway-Ninebot this week with mobile connected smart controls. These scooters, the F25, F30, and F40, each connect with a Segway-Ninebot app. This app connects via Bluetooth and allows the owner of the scooter to upgrade the device’s firmware, lock functionality for the scooter, and monitor riding status and data.

Never in my life did I expect that I’d be writing an article about an electric scooter that could receive firmware updates via smartphone. But that’s the world we live in – one where we have the ability to quantify every aspect of our lives (via collected data from the scooter, in this case), and control every electronic device with great aplomb.

Each of the new F series Segway-Ninebot scooters works with options for riding modes. The rider can toggle between riding modes using the scooter’s LED dashboard. Riding modes give the rider options for long-lasting battery with less power draw (with Eco mode), big power draw and super speed (with Sports mode), and a balanced Standard mode.

Both the F25 and F30 work with 300 W power output for “torque-on-demand” and both are able to roll up to 15.5 mph. The difference between the two lesser models is the range. The F25 has a range of 12.4 miles, while the F30 has a range of 18.6 miles.

The flagship model F40 has a 350 W nominal power output, allowing this most advanced model to blast forth at 18.6 mph. Segway-Ninebot suggests that the F40 has the battery capacity to run for “nearly 25 miles without a charge.”

Segway-Ninebot included a regenerative braking system with each of the three launch models. Holding the brake as one rolls down an hill allows the rider to generate power for the scooter’s battery to extend a ride beyond the standard max distance. Battery power can also be used to light each scooter’s 2.5w LED light.

The most basic scooter in the series, the Segway-Ninebot F25, will be made available at Target stores across the United States. The F25 will be exclusive to Target stores with a release price of approximately $500 USD. The F30 and F40 will be released with prices of approximately $650 and $770, and both will be sold online at Segway-Ninebot’s official store.