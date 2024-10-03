How To Fix Emergency Calls Only Message On Android

Encountering errors like "Emergency Calls Only" on your Android phone can be frustrating, especially since its primary function is communication. This alert typically appears when your phone is unable to connect to the mobile network, meaning you can only contact emergency services like 911 in the U.S. In other words, this error restricts your ability to make or receive regular phone calls, exchange text messages, or use mobile data.

The particular issue can arise from various reasons, including software glitches, SIM card problems, or misconfigured network settings. Physical factors such as poor signal strength, temporary outages in your area, or hardware malfunctions can also contribute to the disruption.

While encountering this problem may be alarming, the good news is that there are several effective methods to troubleshoot and resolve it. Below, we walk you through all the possible solutions for fixing the "Emergency calls only" message on your Android phone and restoring normal functionality.