Is Your Android's 5G Service Slow? Here's How To Turn It Off

As technology changes, we typically expect our devices to become faster and more reliable, especially when it comes to popular activities like streaming movies, using navigation, and downloading our favorite apps and games. Luckily, 5G connectivity has been released to the public with the promise of offering faster-than-4G speeds, although the technology still isn't available everywhere. Many new mid-range and most flagship Android smartphones making their way to the market support at least one type of 5G network, which means they can use this newer option in addition to the more familiar LTE.

One of the most widely reported issues with 5G data is that it is sometimes slow and the overall experience may be worse than with LTE. This may be particularly true for devices that feature slower low-band and mid-band 5G connectivity rather than support for the faster mmWave alternative. For this reason, it may be best to turn off 5G on an Android smartphone, at least when you're somewhere that lacks adequate coverage. Though the process is simple, it should be noted that unlike with the iPhone, Android manufacturers often include their own UI experiences, which means the exact steps may vary a bit depending on which model you own.