5 Of The Most Futuristic Features Of SpaceX's EVA Suits

If you think the space race ended with the moon landing, it's time for an update. Space travel is slowly growing from the ultra-exclusive purview of governments to the environment of the exploring capitalist. The commercial low-earth-orbit economy looks like one of the next great expansions of human activity.

Boeing, Space X, Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic, and dozens of other companies have collaborated with NASA to make spaceflight more affordable, potentially even profitable, and safer. The phrase "moon shot" may have been coined during the Space Race as an extraordinarily rare and challenging attempt at an incredible feat, but over a half-century later, space is growing more accessible.

The mission to establish a permanent presence in outer space has helped shepherd the next generation of exploration technology, and few pieces of astronaut equipment have captured the public's imagination as a symbol of exploration quite like the spacesuit. Along with companies like Boeing, SpaceX is attempting to reimagine the possibilities of what a space suit can be. Let's take a look at the evolution of the space suit, and dive into changes SpaceX is planning to implement with its own.

