The Next Generation Of Space Suits Won't Just Be For Astronauts

While the International Space Station (ISS) has been continuously occupied since 2000, one of its most vital life support systems was designed in 1978. Comprising 14 layers and 18,000 parts, this critical system is way past its planned 15-year service life. We're talking, of course, about NASA's extravehicular mobility units (EMU), which is government-speak for a spacesuit.

According to a 2021 report from the Office of Inspector General, the primary life-support systems (PLSS) of the EMUs are the most complicated — not to mention expensive — part of NASA's spacesuits. As the name suggests, these units keep astronauts alive inside the suit by controlling things like oxygen and CO2 levels, power, and temperature. Of the 18 PLSS units manufactured, only 11 remain today, with only four on board the ISS at any given time while the others undergo maintenance, costing $150 million annually.

It's no surprise that NASA is in the market for a wardrobe makeover. In 2022, NASA selected Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace (a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies) to develop and supply the next generation of spacesuits for the Artemis missions to the Moon's surface and spacewalks outside the ISS, respectively. But in the new environment of commercialized space flight, these companies are thinking beyond NASA regarding their spacesuits' capabilities. They're thinking about you.