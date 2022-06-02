NASA's Artemis Astronauts Just Found Their New Tailors

The 100-page-long System Requirements document of the NASA xEVAS contract gives an exhaustive technical overview of what NASA expects from the new spacesuits. NASA says the suits must be designed to execute all the tasks astronauts will do on the surface of the moon, and throughout the journey. Astronauts will not only use their spacesuits for maintenance and exploring unseen regions. The suits must function appropriately and facilitate all the scientific objectives and activities of the mission. Astronauts will, among other things, take photographs, use sampling tools, and load and deploy equipment, in full gear.

Another major challenge for spacesuits is lunar dust. The spacesuits must limit the amount of regolith — lunar dust and sand — that gets inside the suit, the landers or base, and vehicles. Regolith can cause failures of filtration systems and other critical equipment. Lunar sand tends to stick on everything because it is electrostatically charged by the solar wind. It was a nightmare for Apollo astronauts as it affected the lunar rover and other equipment.

The new spacesuits must also protect astronauts from micrometeoroid and orbital debris impact and penetration. Astronauts will be living and working in the south pole of the moon which is permanently in the shadows, so light and controlled temperature is also key. Finally, these new spacesuits are required to have all outlined communications and navigation systems and must provide a fully habitable environment for the astronaut for eight or more hours.