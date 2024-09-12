Stranded NASA Astronauts Are Ditching Boeing Spacesuits For SpaceX Gear: Here's Why

In a press conference last month, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced that the Boeing Starliner would return to Earth uncrewed due to technical issues. The Starliner had launched on June 5, carrying astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, and was initially meant to return within about a week. Wilmore and Williams will now remain aboard the International Space Station until at least February 2025, when they are expected to return to Earth on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Wilmore and Williams won't just be returning on a SpaceX spacecraft, they will also be wearing SpaceX suits. In fact, the two astronauts had to leave their old spacesuits aboard the Starliner. Why? The shortest answer would be because Boeing's space suits are not compatible with SpaceX spacecraft, but there's more to the story than meets the eye. Here's what that means, why it was necessary for the two astronauts to make the switch, and what happens next.