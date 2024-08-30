SpaceX Crew Dragon Vs. Boeing Starliner: The Biggest Differences Explained

SpaceX has been a trusted name in spacefaring since 2012, when it started transporting cargo to the International Space Station (ISS) using its Dragon spacecraft — becoming the first ever private spacecraft to dock with the station. Following this success, in 2014, NASA selected SpaceX as one of two companies to safely shuttle members of its Commercial Crew Program to the ISS, and the Elon Musk-owned firm got to work on its Crew Dragon spacecraft that could carry passengers. By 2019, it completed its first test mission to the ISS, and since 2020 has been sending astronauts, with 42 total visits.

Advertisement

The other company entrusted to ferry astronauts back and forth to the ISS was Boeing, with its Starliner spacecraft. Despite a much longer 100-plus-years history in aviation and aerospace manufacturing, Boeing's crew transportation spacecraft faced a series of delays and setbacks in development, including a helium leak in the service module, an oxygen valve problem on the Atlas rocket, and a launch computer triggering the automatic abort sequence. Starliner's first crewed test launch finally happened on June 5, 2024. However, since this date, further problems with the Starliner has caused crew members to be stranded on the ISS, with the spacecraft set to return to Earth unmanned.

The proposed viability of two different spacecrafts was to provide NASA with the option to choose which might work best for each mission, as well as a contingency in the case of an emergency — so, how do they compare to each other?

Advertisement