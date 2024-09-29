What Does 'Message Blocking Is Active' Mean On An Android Phone?

Though we have come a long way when it comes to communicating with friends and family over the internet thanks to social media apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat, sometimes plain old texting through the built-in messages app on your phone is all you need. It doesn't require a working internet connection, and saves you from the mountain of distractions on social media. With the rise of RCS on Android, and support for it rolling out on iPhone, texting has never been more convenient and secure.

A lot of modern Android devices make use of the excellent Google Messages client to send and receive text messages. However, you are free to explore the Play Store for several other great SMS apps to replace messages on Android — some even offer features like a recycle bin, or automatic backup and restore.

That said, both SMS and RCS aren't perfect and can sometimes be unreliable. In case you've been hit by the "Message Blocking Is Active" error while trying to text someone using your Android device, here are a few troubleshooting steps to help you identify and rectify the issue.