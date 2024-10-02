6 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Used Honda Hybrid

When shopping for a used but "new-to-you" Honda car or SUV, you may find yourself wondering "Which is better, gas or hybrid?" Honda's lineup of gasoline-powered automobiles offers well-documented fuel economy and reliability. The automaker also offers several of its vehicles with battery electric vehicle (BEV) drivetrains and the 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.

The Honda CR-V e:FCEV is a Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle that uses compressed Hydrogen gas to generate electricity with only pure water as its contribution to the atmosphere. However, with its $50,000 starting MSRP, the e:FCEV isn't likely in the running for anyone shopping for used Honda Hybrid vehicles.

The discussion of price brings us to the first thing you should know before buying a used Honda hybrid. As BEV offerings become more popular, the price has leveled off, putting them on par with gasoline-powered vehicle equivalents. Used Honda Hybrid vehicles, on the other hand, tend to cost more than either BEV or gas vehicles. The reason why they're more expensive brings us to the second thing you should know before buying a used Honda hybrid.

