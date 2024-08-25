Honda Hybrid Cars: Which Models Are Still Sold & Which Have Been Discontinued?

Major Japanese automotive brands are famously known for being more comfortable with familiar, proven technologies rather than jumping on the latest technological innovations. So it's not at all surprising to hear some people wonder whether Honda has a hybrid car. The short answer is yes. Honda does have hybrid cars, in fact. The Japanese behemoth first dabbled in hybrid cars in 1999 with the introduction of the Honda Insight, its first production hybrid vehicle.

The original Honda hybrid car arrived at U.S. dealerships in November 1999 with a 1.0-liter lean-burn VTEC engine assisted by an ultra-thin (around 2.5-inch) DC brushless motor fed by a 144-volt nickel metal-hydride battery. Their combined efforts resulted in 73 hp and 91 lb-ft of torque, along with EPA-estimated fuel economy gains of 49 mpg in the city, 61 mpg on the highway, and 53 mpg combined. Since then, Honda has put out several hybrid vehicles, some of which, predictably, are among the world's most reliable hybrid cars. But which of these Honda hybrid models are still sold, and which have been discontinued from the U.S. and Canadian markets? Keep reading to find out.