Honda Hybrid Cars: Which Models Are Still Sold & Which Have Been Discontinued?
Major Japanese automotive brands are famously known for being more comfortable with familiar, proven technologies rather than jumping on the latest technological innovations. So it's not at all surprising to hear some people wonder whether Honda has a hybrid car. The short answer is yes. Honda does have hybrid cars, in fact. The Japanese behemoth first dabbled in hybrid cars in 1999 with the introduction of the Honda Insight, its first production hybrid vehicle.
The original Honda hybrid car arrived at U.S. dealerships in November 1999 with a 1.0-liter lean-burn VTEC engine assisted by an ultra-thin (around 2.5-inch) DC brushless motor fed by a 144-volt nickel metal-hydride battery. Their combined efforts resulted in 73 hp and 91 lb-ft of torque, along with EPA-estimated fuel economy gains of 49 mpg in the city, 61 mpg on the highway, and 53 mpg combined. Since then, Honda has put out several hybrid vehicles, some of which, predictably, are among the world's most reliable hybrid cars. But which of these Honda hybrid models are still sold, and which have been discontinued from the U.S. and Canadian markets? Keep reading to find out.
Which Honda hybrid cars are still in production?
With electrification constantly being touted as the future of mobility, Honda has decided to double down on its hybrid car production efforts in a bid to maintain a modern brand image and also satisfy environmentally conscious car buyers. Hence, many core Honda models now include hybrid trims in their offerings. As a case in point, the 2025 Honda CR-V offers up to three hybrid grades, including the CR-V Sport Hybrid, CR-V Sport-L Hybrid, and Sport Touring Hybrid. Each of these Honda hybrids features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired with two electric motors to generate 204 horsepower and 247 lb-ft of torque.
Hybrid versions now also dominate the Honda Accord lineup since the 11th generation model debuted for 2023. Of the six Honda Accord trims offered for 2025, only the entry-level Accord LX and EX are nonhybrid — meaning the Honda Accord Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring are hybrid-only. Similar to the hybrid CR-V, all four Honda Accord hybrid models feature a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that's good for 204 total horsepower and 247 lb-ft of torque. Yet another Honda hybrid car that's currently on sale is the Honda Civic, which recently became the latest core model to feature a hybrid powertrain (again), with four out of the seven models available for 2025 being hybrid – Sport Hybrid Sedan, Sport Hybrid Hatchback, Sport Touring Hybrid Sedan, and Sport Touring Hybrid Hatchback. Like the CR-V and Accord, the powertrain here is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired with two electric motors. However, you do get slightly less oomph at 200 hp.
Which Honda hybrid cars have been discontinued?
Since it first committed to a hybrid future in 1999, Honda has introduced and quietly dropped some hybrid models over the years. Following the 2022 model year, the Japanese automaker canceled the Insight for the third time (it previously halted production in 2006 and 2014 due to poor sales). Much like the Insight, the Honda Civic Hybrid has also been on and off the market. The hybrid Civic was first released in 2001 as part of the seventh Civic generation but didn't make it to the U.S. until the 2003 model year.
Ever since, it remained in continuous production through three generations until the 2015 model year, when it was phased out along with the ninth-gen model. Honda didn't produce the Civic Hybrid between the 2016 and 2024 model years, although it has now made a comeback for 2025 as noted above. Other discontinued Honda hybrid cars include the Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid, Honda CR-Z, and Honda Accord Plug-in Hybrid.