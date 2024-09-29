11 Of The Fastest Mazda Cars Ever Made, Ranked By Top Speed

You don't need to look deep into Mazda's history to see how innovative the company has been when it comes to engines. Back in the 1990s, the company sold luxury sedans designed to compete with Lexus and Acura under the Millenia/Xedos moniker. To differentiate itself — like it always does — Mazda opted for small V6 engines for these cars. It was so tiny, in fact, that the entry-level engine was a 2.0-liter V6 unit. A 2.5-liter upgrade was also available.

However, here we'll be talking about the 2.3-liter supercharged V6 that works on the Miller cycle. Come again? It's an alternative four-stroke combustion in internal combustion engines, wherein the intake valve is closed later to increase thermal efficiency. This would make the engine less powerful because less air/fuel mixture would be compressed inside the chamber, which is not really in line with today's "Mazda-per-hour" theme. However, Mazda's trick was the use of a supercharger, which maintained compression inside the chamber, even when the valve was open.

As a result, the small 2.3-liter V6 unit produced 211 hp at a relatively low 5,300 rpm, along with a solid 214 lb-ft of torque. It didn't make the Millenia/Xedos 9 very quick off the line, with the sedan arriving at the 62 mph mark in 9.5 seconds. However, probably thanks to the long-legged four-speed automatic, the Millenia/Xedos 9 had a top speed of 143 mph. Still, if you are thinking about buying one, keep in mind that this is a front-wheel-drive luxury sedan designed to eat miles in the most serene way possible.

