5 Cool Gaming Gadgets For Under $100

Regardless of how powerful your gaming PC is and how fast your monitor refreshes every second, picking good peripherals is what's going to make a world of difference in gameplay. A solid gaming mouse offers reliability, comfort, and performance — all of which are dialed to eleven with the Logitech G502 Hero Wireless.

I picked up the Logitech G502 Hero in 2021, and have since spent thousands of hours with the gaming mouse across a variety of titles. I'm impressed not just by how well it has handled wear and tear over the past three years, but also by how accustomed I've grown to using a few of its proprietary features.

The frictionless scroll wheel has spoiled me, to the point where I instinctively look for the toggle switch while using other mice. It comes in extremely handy when scrolling through long documents or webpages. The Logitech G Hub software lets you fully tweak the 11 programmable buttons on the mouse, and even customize the DPI range the dedicated buttons can cycle between — this way, you can jump between precise control in competitive shooters like "Counter Strike 2" or a more comfortable sensitivity in games like "Fortnite" that are heavily movement-based.

You can grab the G502 Hero for under $50, but there are other versions of this mouse that might interest you. The G502 Lightspeed Wireless costs over twice as much, but does away with the need for a wired connection.