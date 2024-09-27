5 Cool Gaming Gadgets For Under $100
Be it the urban dystopian setting of "Cyberpunk 2077" or the expansive wastelands of "Red Dead Redemption 2," the video game experience has come a long way. No matter which platform you pick, PC, Xbox, or PlayStation, there is an abundance of titles spanning every genre of gameplay. There is also a mountain of essential and fun gadgets no PC gaming setup should be without.
While the advancements in technology have been warranting a higher ceiling for the price tags of modern gadgets, the market is still generously filled with some exciting gaming accessories that don't break the bank. From a fully customizable gaming mouse to a budget-friendly webcam geared for live streaming, here are five accessories under $100 that can add immense value to your gaming setup.
We've based our picks on not just practicality, but also positive consumer reviews and the opinion of experts in the domain of PC gaming peripherals and accessories. A detailed explanation about the methodology can be found near the end of the read.
Logitech G502 Hero Wireless Gaming Mouse
Regardless of how powerful your gaming PC is and how fast your monitor refreshes every second, picking good peripherals is what's going to make a world of difference in gameplay. A solid gaming mouse offers reliability, comfort, and performance — all of which are dialed to eleven with the Logitech G502 Hero Wireless.
I picked up the Logitech G502 Hero in 2021, and have since spent thousands of hours with the gaming mouse across a variety of titles. I'm impressed not just by how well it has handled wear and tear over the past three years, but also by how accustomed I've grown to using a few of its proprietary features.
The frictionless scroll wheel has spoiled me, to the point where I instinctively look for the toggle switch while using other mice. It comes in extremely handy when scrolling through long documents or webpages. The Logitech G Hub software lets you fully tweak the 11 programmable buttons on the mouse, and even customize the DPI range the dedicated buttons can cycle between — this way, you can jump between precise control in competitive shooters like "Counter Strike 2" or a more comfortable sensitivity in games like "Fortnite" that are heavily movement-based.
You can grab the G502 Hero for under $50, but there are other versions of this mouse that might interest you. The G502 Lightspeed Wireless costs over twice as much, but does away with the need for a wired connection.
Xbox Wireless Controller
As superior as aiming with a gaming mouse might feel, there's no denying that certain games just feel better when played using a controller — after all, it's impossible to beat the comfort of gaming from your couch. The Xbox Wireless Controller takes this spot, simply thanks to how convenient it is to use across a wide range of products. Besides being compatible with the Xbox consoles, you can connect the Xbox controller to any Windows computer, or even your smartphone. In a comprehensive review by Windows Central, the iconic design and tactile buttons of the Xbox Wireless Controller were praised, earning it 4.5/5 stars.
Notably, the new share button on the controller makes capturing screenshots or videos of games much easier, subsequently allowing you to share it with your friends. The ability to remap the buttons on your Xbox controller can come in handy, too. With Bluetooth, it's easy to connect the controller to any device, and you can always resort to a wired connection using the included USB-C cable when the battery is running low.
While you don't get nearly the same level of feedback as the DualSense controller of the PS5, which uses dynamic rumble and adaptive triggers — the Xbox Wireless Controller at $59 is a must-have for any PC or console gamer.
Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset
Speakers can be convenient, but are notoriously bad when it comes to getting a sense of spatial awareness in any game. The Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless headphones are a great first-buy at $79 and feature all the essentials you could ask for. It uses a USB-A dongle, making it compatible with a wide range of products, including Windows PCs, Macs, and PlayStation consoles.
The headset is predominantly built with plastic, and is comparatively compact in a market that's saturated with big and bulky gaming headphones. That said, the small stature of the G435 is definitely marketed towards younger gamers and teens, as highlighted in Tom's Guide's review of the same. The headphones come in three color schemes, two of which are quite unique.
Like other Logitech peripherals, this headset utilizes the Lightspeed Wireless technology, which benefits from an end-to-end wireless connection to deliver extremely low latency — something that is crucial for competitive games. You can fall back to a Bluetooth connection if you want to pair these headphones to your phone — and enjoy up to 18 hours of advertised battery life.
Keeping the headset more portable, you will notice that it lacks the usual mic arm in favor of dual beamforming mics. At just 165 grams, the Logitech G435 strikes a good balance in sound quality, features, and comfort.
Keychron K2 Version 2 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard
There are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to picking the right mechanical keyboard for gaming, including the keyboard layout, types of switches, and customization options for those who live the RGB lifestyle. Mechanical keyboards utilize individual switches, which is how they are able to provide a dramatically better tactile feel compared to their membrane counterparts.
There are plenty of great mechanical keyboard brands to choose from — Keychron being one of them. The Keychron K2 Version 2 is a tenkeyless keyboard with 84 RGB keys in total, and can go full wireless over Bluetooth. It's built atop an aluminum frame, giving it a good amount of heft — which is actually a good thing, since it gives the keyboard a solid feel for when things get competitive.
There are three switch options you can go for, each of them having its own characteristic. I went with the Gateron G Pro Brown switches, which offer tactile feedback while not being obnoxiously loud — perfect for gaming or typing out long essays through the night. Also included in the box is a set of replacement keycaps for you to switch between Windows or Mac layouts.
I've been using the Keychron K2v2 for the better part of a year, and have been thoroughly impressed by how good of a keyboard it is, especially for being just a dollar shy of $100.
Govee RGBIC LED Lights
A cheap yet effective way to breathe new life into your gaming setup is to illuminate it with some RGB lights. There are various brands you can go with, but the Govee RGBIC LED Lights cost just $20 a piece, and feature a good amount of customization options to fit every setup.
You can buy a couple of these RGB strips and stick them behind your monitors, desk, or even inside your PC's cabinet. The Govee app for Android and iOS makes it easy to control the LED lights and customize them to your heart's content. You can pick static colors, or go full creative and use one of the several Scene Modes. I've settled for a slightly more serene gradient myself, which adds a touch of personality to my setup.
You can plug in the USB-A end of the RGB controller into any available port, and it's worth checking if your monitor or television has a service port you can use to minimize the need for any cable management. The strip light also has a music sync mode, which, in all honesty, is a touch too delayed to be enjoyable. Fortunately, the other modes offer a plethora of color presets and animations, like fire, sunset, or ocean themes — and some of them even play ambient sounds through the connected smartphone.
Selecting the right gear for your gaming setup
Investing in the right peripherals for your gaming setup is a process that takes time, and while the gadgets here offer great value, this list is not definitive. Some may prefer an ambidextrous gaming mouse over the contoured design of the Logitech G502, and others require a keyboard with a full layout.
Checking customer feedback on the product page, and potentially referring to comprehensive reviews carried out by trustworthy sources is what's recommended before you finalize your purchase. The picks on this list were chosen based on either my own experience as a gamer, or the recommendation of professional reviewers from publications like SoundGuys and Windows Central.
Each of these gadgets also sits in a lineup of similar products by the manufacturer. For example, those who don't need as many buttons on a mouse can go for the more affordable Logitech G402 gaming mouse, or save a few bucks and grab the G435 headset that's also easier to carry.