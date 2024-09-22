3 New Features Coming To The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox We're Excited About

A compact SUV with noteworthy value and a little bit of design flare, the Chevrolet Equinox is redesigned for 2025, with a number of new features to help drive its success. The Equinox is in an ultra-competitive class, taking on the likes of desirable SUVs such as the Honda CR-V, the Mazda CX-50, and the Toyota RAV4. The Honda, Mazda, and Toyota are all refined, spacious — and they're just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to compact SUVs. So for 2025, Chevrolet has updated its Equinox with new looks and a number of tech features to stay competitive.

Along with some aesthetic changes and technology updates, the 2025 Chevy Equinox also gets a new trim level, the rugged-looking ACTIV trim (more on that below) which expands its appeal a bit. Unfortunately, the Equinox carries over with it the same uninspiring 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, providing just 175 hp and securing its spot as one of the less entertaining vehicles to drive in the class. Cargo space is also a bit limited compared to top rivals too, but if you're looking for something that offers a lot of features for the money, the Equinox could be right up your alley. Let's take a look at the newest features offered across the Equinox's trim levels and see which features are the most appealing.

