3 New Features Coming To The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox We're Excited About
A compact SUV with noteworthy value and a little bit of design flare, the Chevrolet Equinox is redesigned for 2025, with a number of new features to help drive its success. The Equinox is in an ultra-competitive class, taking on the likes of desirable SUVs such as the Honda CR-V, the Mazda CX-50, and the Toyota RAV4. The Honda, Mazda, and Toyota are all refined, spacious — and they're just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to compact SUVs. So for 2025, Chevrolet has updated its Equinox with new looks and a number of tech features to stay competitive.
Along with some aesthetic changes and technology updates, the 2025 Chevy Equinox also gets a new trim level, the rugged-looking ACTIV trim (more on that below) which expands its appeal a bit. Unfortunately, the Equinox carries over with it the same uninspiring 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, providing just 175 hp and securing its spot as one of the less entertaining vehicles to drive in the class. Cargo space is also a bit limited compared to top rivals too, but if you're looking for something that offers a lot of features for the money, the Equinox could be right up your alley. Let's take a look at the newest features offered across the Equinox's trim levels and see which features are the most appealing.
The big new center screen
The 2024 Equinox had passable levels of interior tech, but the 2025 model ups its game significantly. Where the previous model had the choice between a 7-inch and an 8-inch screen, the newest Equinox gets an 11.3-inch touchscreen as standard that's much more up against competitors from Toyota, Honda, and Ford. The RAV4, for example, still uses an 8-inch touchscreen on base models and a 10.25-inch touchscreen on upper trims. The CR-V, while it has some exciting features of its own, is similar to the RAV4 when it comes to screen size — offering a 7-inch touchscreen on base models and a 9-inch screen on upper trims. The Ford Escape leads the pack with an available massive 13.2-inch touchscreen.
The touchscreen is host to a number of tech features including standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as Google built-in. The Equinox is also available with a 5G WiFi hotspot and wireless smartphone charging capabilities, rounding out the suite of tech features. More than just the center touchscreen though, the Equinox offers an 11-inch configurable driver display – a nice touch in a relatively inexpensive SUV. The biggest screen isn't always the best screen in any given class, but this new infotainment interface (and the driver display) is a welcome addition to the 2025 Equinox.
A long list of standard safety features
The Equinox is one of Chevy's most popular models, so any updates will need to appeal to a wide audience — thankfully, safety is a pretty universally accepted benefit. Chevy's package of driver aids is called Chevy Safety Assist and it's a pretty robust list of standard features that're included on even the base Equinox. For starters, you get forward collision alert and automatic emergency braking, along with front pedestrian detection. There's also a side bicyclist alert that can be pretty useful for drivers in crowded cities. Other standard safety features and driver aids include the usual suspects like lane-departure warning and lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and a rear seat reminder.
For families, the Equinox also offers a Teen Driver feature. The system allows owners to set speed alerts, volume limits for the stereo and report cards for set driving periods. It can't replace a good driving instructor, but it might just keep your teen from doing donuts in the parking lot when you lend them the car for errands. Available as an optional extra is reverse automatic braking and a surround-view camera — both are features we'd recommend for drivers who have to get in (or out) of tight spaces on a regular basis.
The adventure-friendly Activ trim level
While it isn't exactly a Rubicon-conquering, off-roading king, the Equinox Activ does lean into a trend that's been gaining momentum lately. More and more, we're seeing off-road versions of SUVs hit the market. They're equipped from the factory with all-terrain tires and unique features like bumpers designed for better approach and departure angles. Extra plastic cladding, sometimes even a bit of added ride height to add appeal to weekend adventurers. And while the Equinox Activ doesn't go as far as adding underbody skid plates, it is a step in the right direction.
Chevy calls the Equinox Activ an "outdoor-inspired" trim, and it's the first one they've ever produced. The Activ gets a unique front-end design and it's available with a two-tone finish with a white roof. It also comes with all-terrain tires, which will add traction in slippery off-road scenarios like loose gravel or dirt. And, like the RS, it has selectable drive modes to choose from, including an off-road mode for all-wheel drive models. That's about where the functional changes end, but there are some other aesthetic differences like unique 17-inch wheels, blacked out emblems, special embroidery on the seats, and standard features like heated seats and a heated steering wheel. It's best to think of the Activ trim as a step toward off-road capability rather than something that will take on tough trails, but even in that context, it's a nice addition.