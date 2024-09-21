Is Chevy Releasing A New Generation Bel Air In 2025 Or 2026?

Some car enthusiasts are in love with retro and nostalgia — that's partly why there are many classic cars that got resurrected years after their demise, with the latest example being the long-awaited International Harvester Scout. One particular popular classic model that's making rounds in the rumor mill is the Chevrolet Bel Air. The Bel Air was one of Chevrolet's most iconic models, especially during the 1950s. With the discontinuation of the Chevy Camaro in 2024, many Chevrolet fans may be hoping that the bow-tie brand would replace it with something just as iconic.

While Chevrolet and General Motors haven't announced anything official about a new Bel Air, some Chevy fans may have stumbled upon Q Cars, a YouTube channel that makes AI renderings of concept cars. These videos, along with the fact that Chrysler is releasing two new Dodge Challenger models that allows enthusiasts to pick between the Electric Daytona and the Gasoline Sixpack, have led to some rumors that Chevy is returning the Bel Air. The question on many fans minds is: Could Chevrolet be replacing the outgoing Camaro with a new Bel Air to compete against Dodge?