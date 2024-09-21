Is Chevy Releasing A New Generation Bel Air In 2025 Or 2026?
Some car enthusiasts are in love with retro and nostalgia — that's partly why there are many classic cars that got resurrected years after their demise, with the latest example being the long-awaited International Harvester Scout. One particular popular classic model that's making rounds in the rumor mill is the Chevrolet Bel Air. The Bel Air was one of Chevrolet's most iconic models, especially during the 1950s. With the discontinuation of the Chevy Camaro in 2024, many Chevrolet fans may be hoping that the bow-tie brand would replace it with something just as iconic.
While Chevrolet and General Motors haven't announced anything official about a new Bel Air, some Chevy fans may have stumbled upon Q Cars, a YouTube channel that makes AI renderings of concept cars. These videos, along with the fact that Chrysler is releasing two new Dodge Challenger models that allows enthusiasts to pick between the Electric Daytona and the Gasoline Sixpack, have led to some rumors that Chevy is returning the Bel Air. The question on many fans minds is: Could Chevrolet be replacing the outgoing Camaro with a new Bel Air to compete against Dodge?
No, Chevrolet isn't making a new Bel Air
Unfortunately, the stories circulating online that Chevrolet is making a new Bel Air for the 2025 or 2026 year models aren't true. The rendered videos are just that — AI renders made by someone talented in using artificial intelligence to create somewhat realistic car mock ups. Chevrolet and its parent company haven't released anything about a new Bel Air — something that it would proudly tout if one were in the works. Furthermore, Chevrolet is slowly moving away from sedans and small cars, with the discontinuation of the Malibu happening around the same time as the Camaro's end.
Nevertheless, Q Cars' renders look convincingly real — as if they were created by Chevrolet. However, you'll know it was an AI-generated video with the random artifacts you find on the video, with the bow-tie logo sometimes appearing in the weirdest of places. There's also an angle where you see both the left and right sides of the car, as if it was splayed open from the front while you're viewing the rear.
How do you decipher if car gossip is true?
When you encounter any story online saying that a new car is coming out without linking to an official source, you should always take it with a grain of salt. Some car companies release concept images or concept cars to the public so they can test the waters before investing millions or even billions into research and development.
So, if you see an online rumor about a new model without any news from the car maker itself, then it's likely not true. However, keep in mind that if we're talking about leaked images of camouflaged cars, it's a different story. That's because carmakers often send camouflaged cars out onto the streets to test whether new models have any issues that need to be resolved before it goes into full-blown production. That means that car maker has already began practical testing of a particular model that's about to hit the market. So, if you see camouflaged photos of a car that has already been announced previously by the company, then you're likely looking at the real thing.