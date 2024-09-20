Which Kawasaki Motorcycle Replaced The Ninja 250R?

The Ninja 250R was one of Kawasaki's most popular entry-level motorcycles for a long time. This bike was first launched in 1986 and was the cornerstone of the Ninja lineup for more than three decades. There was a brief period in 2012 when the bike was regionally replaced with the 300 model, but it quickly reappeared the following year.

The approachable engine size and price point made it a great option for new riders, and its smaller physical dimensions made it a good choice for shorter riders who might have struggled with larger bikes. Add in some decent gas economy, affordable maintenance, a top speed close to 100 mph making it viable for the highway, and a solid reputation for reliability, and it's easy to see why you would find so many riders winding through back roads on one of these on any given summer weekend.

There aren't any new versions of the 250R on lots anymore. After more than 30 years of production, Kawasaki removed the 250R from their product line and it hasn't shown any signs that there will be another one on the horizon. What's more, it doesn't really seem like the company is trying to replace it. There is no 300cc model on the docket either, leaving the smaller-engine side of the Ninja line completely vacant. That said, there are a few candidates that riders who would have been interested in the 250R can look at.

