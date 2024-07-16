How Fast Is The Kawasaki Ninja 250R? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times

The Kawasaki Ninja 250R is no longer in production, and if you're looking for something from Kawasaki that's new, sporty, and has a similar displacement, you're effectively out of luck. The last time we saw movement on a new Ninja 250 was in 2017, when Kawasaki announced it was being brought back for its 10-year anniversary. The lowest displacement Ninja bike now is the 400, but you can still find the 250R floating around the used market if you're willing to be patient.

With the small displacement engine, you don't necessarily expect to get high speeds, but it's a bike that can still offer some solid performance if you get your hands on one today. According to testing from Motostatz, the 250R can go from zero to 60 in seven seconds flat with a top speed of just under 100 mph — testing shows 97.56 to be exact. While it's not one of the fastest Kawasaki motorcycles, this speed is still respectable from the 249cc engine.

As you'd expect, the Ninja 400's larger engine allows it to travel at significantly higher speeds, and the bike can propel you along the highway at 119 mph. The Ninja 400's MSRP is $5,299, so it's an affordable option, and a used 250R could be a tough sell today.

[Featured image by Holger 1983 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC0 1.0 Universal]