How Fast Is The Kawasaki Ninja 250R? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times
The Kawasaki Ninja 250R is no longer in production, and if you're looking for something from Kawasaki that's new, sporty, and has a similar displacement, you're effectively out of luck. The last time we saw movement on a new Ninja 250 was in 2017, when Kawasaki announced it was being brought back for its 10-year anniversary. The lowest displacement Ninja bike now is the 400, but you can still find the 250R floating around the used market if you're willing to be patient.
With the small displacement engine, you don't necessarily expect to get high speeds, but it's a bike that can still offer some solid performance if you get your hands on one today. According to testing from Motostatz, the 250R can go from zero to 60 in seven seconds flat with a top speed of just under 100 mph — testing shows 97.56 to be exact. While it's not one of the fastest Kawasaki motorcycles, this speed is still respectable from the 249cc engine.
As you'd expect, the Ninja 400's larger engine allows it to travel at significantly higher speeds, and the bike can propel you along the highway at 119 mph. The Ninja 400's MSRP is $5,299, so it's an affordable option, and a used 250R could be a tough sell today.
[Featured image by Holger 1983 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC0 1.0 Universal]
How much is a used Kawasaki Ninja 250R?
A used Ninja 250R can cost between $3,000 and $4,000, which is a decent price for a good bike. However, the problem that comes into play is its age, and the fact it doesn't come with a warranty like a new bike would. If you run into any problems with your used motorcycle — something that can certainly happen with one close to a decade old — fixing it will come out of your own pocket. Failing to schedule a test ride is a mistake many people make when buying a used motorcycle, so try and get a ride in if you can.
Although the Ninja 400 is more expensive, it's not by a wide margin, and you have the peace of mind that it comes with a 12-month warranty. On top of that, it's a better performing bike and still something that works well for beginners. However, younger riders could run into trouble as the displacement might be too high to ride on legally. Some states, such as Texas and Arkansas, restrict 15-year-old riders to bikes with a displacement of 250cc or less. It's important to look up how it applies to your state if you are picking up a new bike for a teenager.