How To Add (Or Remove) The Google Search Bar From Your Android Home Screen

When it comes to our Android home screens, we all have our own personal preferences. The nice thing about Android is it offers a lot of customization options, so each of us can make it our own. For example, one person might like to sprinkle their home screen with widgets they've created, while another might prefer a more minimalist look. If you fall into the second category, you might find having the Google search bar on your home screen a bit of an annoyance. While the search bar makes it easier to conduct web searches, it might take up more screen real estate than you'd like.

However, if you count yourself among the Android users who like having quick access to web searches via the Google search bar, you may have dealt with another dilemma — the Google search bar going missing from your home screen. For those who appreciate its convenience, trying to get it back is a priority, but it can also be a head-scratching task if you don't know how to restore it. Luckily, once you know how to do it, adding and removing the Google search bar from your Android device's home screen is simple