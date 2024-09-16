Every Ford Model Powered By The 3.0L EcoBoost Engine
Since its inception in 1903, Ford has been at the forefront of automotive innovation, and its EcoBoost range of engines is no exception. Somehow, Ford managed to create an engine smaller than a typical internal combustion engine, but still just as powerful and a lot more environmentally friendly. But how exactly do these engines work?
Well, by combining turbocharging, direct fuel injection, and variable valve timing, EcoBoost engines are not only able to burn fuel more precisely and efficiently, but they also repurpose the exhaust they create to give a significant boost in performance. Ford began the EcoBoost journey in 2009 with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, and the rest is history.
In 2016, Ford took the already successful 2.7-liter Nano V6 EcoBoost and increased its displacement, introducing the larger 3.0-liter V6 engine to the EcoBoost lineup, also under the Nano family. Since its launch, it has mostly been met with praise and has appeared under the hood of several Ford vehicles, from SUVs to pickup trucks. We even recently placed it pretty high up on our ranking of every EcoBoost engine in Ford's lineup. With that said, let's take a look at every Ford model that features the 3.0-liter EcoBoost engine.
Lincoln MKZ (2017-2020)
Interestingly, the first time we saw this engine in action wasn't in a Ford nameplate vehicle, but in a Lincoln — if you didn't know, it's one of the brands Ford owns. The 3.0-liter EcoBoost debuted under the hood of the second-generation MKZ sedan in 2016, for the 2017 model year. We took the MKZ for a drive when it was released way back when, and honestly, we thought it was quite good. Lincoln had given the MKZ a facelift with the 2017 model, and it was the first time we saw Lincoln's new design language. And even though it was built on the chassis of the Ford Fusion, it still made it a point to set itself apart.
In addition to the new exterior styling, the MKZ came with an all-new high-power engine — the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 EcoBoost — as an optional upgrade. This new turbocharged powertrain gave the MKZ a significant boost in power, putting it on par with other mid-size sedans in its class, like the Lexus ES. The 3.0-liter engine performed differently depending on whether you opted for the all-wheel or front-wheel drivetrain. On the front-wheel drive version, it could deliver up to 350 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. Opting for the all-wheel drive configuration meant you would be getting an added 50 hp.
Lincoln Continental (2017-2020)
In the fall of 2016, the 3.0-liter EcoBoost made another appearance, this time in the Lincoln Continental, a full-size, five-passenger sedan. Funnily enough, the Continental was actually revealed as a concept car in 2015, a few months before the announcement of the 2017 MKZ, and it was in this Continental concept that the 3.0-liter EcoBoost was revealed to the world. See, Lincoln had placed a 14-year-long halt on production of the Continental, so with it making a return for the 2017 model year, it had a lot to prove. And it met a lot of the expectations that were set — at least we thought so after our test drive in 2016.
Although the 3.0-liter EcoBoost wasn't the default offering, it was the standout among the various powertrains available. Meant for those who wanted the extra performance, it was being touted as one of the most powerful engines ever featured in a Lincoln vehicle. Coming with all-wheel drive as the standard drivetrain, the 3.0-liter EcoBoost was outputting the same 400 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque that we saw in the MKZ. However, as Ford took more of a focus on producing utility vehicles, and placed sedans in the backseat, the Continental was eventually discontinued in the fall of 2020.
Ford Explorer (2020-Present)
With back-to-back Lincoln applications, it was thought for a while that the 3.0-liter EcoBoost would be a Lincoln-exclusive engine. But after a couple of years, we finally saw a Ford nameplate model feature the powerhouse under its hood. Being a favorite in the mid-size SUV market for years, Ford decided to give the Explorer a refresh for its sixth generation, and in doing so they finally introduced the 3.0-liter EcoBoost engine to the Ford lineup.
When it debuted in the Ford Explorer, it wasn't available on the base model. You had to cough up over $20,000 for either the ST or Platinum trims to enjoy the 3.0-liter powertrain. In the Platinum trim of the Explorer, it output 365 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque, while we saw an output of 400 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque on the ST trim. With the right equipment, both variants were capable of towing up to 5,600 pounds. In 2021, Ford changed up its trim lineup, and the 3.0-liter EcoBoost was now available in an all-new King Ranch trim, where the 3.0-liter had an output of 365 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque, the same as with the ST trim.
Lincoln Aviator (2020-Present)
The Aviator serves as Lincoln's line of luxury performance, three-row, midsize SUVs, offering an option for those who enjoy the features of its big brother, the Navigator, but prefer a smaller form factor. By the release of its second-generation models, it was powered exclusively by the 3.0-liter EcoBoost engine.
We gave the Aviator a pretty great review when it was released, citing the bold and distinct exterior styling, the luxurious and roomy interior, and state-of-the-art technological features. Its performance was also a feature of note, as even the default gasoline engine was still one of the most powerful engines you'll find in a midsize SUV of that time.
Its base model came with your standard EcoBoost gasoline engine, with the same power output as the ST trim on the Ford Explorer — 400 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque. But with the optional Grand Touring Hybrid powertrain, the Aviator was able to push performance even further with a hybrid setup that combines the 3.0-liter EcoBoost engine with an electric motor. Although Lincoln originally estimated that the hybrid Aviator would output 450 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque, which was impressive enough, upon release it actually delivered a total of 494 hp and 630 lb-ft of torque.
Ford Ranger Raptor (2022-Present)
Ford introduced the Raptor nameplate in 2010 to represent the highest-performance version of its pickup trucks and utility vehicles. It first debuted with the F-150 before making its way to the Raptor in 2018 and then the Bronco in 2021. You can spot a Raptor model by the aggressive-looking "FORD" lettering that replaces the iconic blue oval logo.
Now when the Ranger Raptor was announced for the 2019 model year, Ford didn't make it available for purchase in the United States. It was exclusively a European and Australian offering, leaving enthusiasts in this part of the world waiting for an opportunity to get behind the wheel of this off-road machine. Instead of the 3.0-liter EcoBoost, the Ranger Raptor launched with a 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine, and it quickly became a favorite for off-roaders abroad, known for its enhanced heavy-duty suspension, rugged and imposing design, and off-road prowess.
However, in 2023 Ford finally brought the Ranger Raptor stateside for the 2024 model year, this time packing the powerful 3.0-liter EcoBoost that was introduced with the 2022 model abroad. This was more than enough to deliver the power-packed performance U.S. fans had been waiting for. With 405 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque, it wasn't breaking any records, but it quickly became a top contender in the high-performance midsize truck category, tackling sandy dunes and rocky terrain with ease, but still featuring the technology and creature comforts needed to enjoy everyday use.
Ford Bronco Raptor (2022-Present)
The Bronco has cemented itself as an icon in Ford's lineup, even being noted as the first vehicle to be explicitly marketed as an SUV. And through its long history, it has made a number of transformations. It began production in 1966 but was eventually discontinued in 1996 due to declining sales. Consumers no longer cared for the compact SUV, and Ford started to push the Expedition in its place.
Ford revived the iconic Bronco nameplate in 2021, breathing new life into a model that had been off the market for decades. The new-generation Bronco returned as a midsize SUV, ready to take on the likes of the Jeep Wrangler with its retro styling, removable doors, and impressive off-road features.
While the base Bronco is capable enough for most off-roaders, Ford introduced the Bronco Raptor in 2022 to offer the ultimate high-performance off-road version, and it has remained in its lineup ever since. The Bronco Raptor stands out with its wider stance, reinforced chassis, and that signature all-black Ford logo. Under the hood, it houses the same 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine found in the Ranger Raptor, which when in action, is able to push out an impressive 418 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque, with a towing capacity of 4,500 pounds.