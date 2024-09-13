How Much HP Does A New 426 HEMI Produce & How Much Does The Crate Engine Cost?

When Chrysler developed its first HEMI engine back in the 1950s, no one could know it would become synonymous with the brand for generations to come. However, it was the second-generation HEMI that proved to be so special.

Advertisement

The second-gen HEMI only included one production version, the now legendary 426 HEMI, produced from 1964 through the 1971 model year. However, before the 426 Street-HEMI was stuffed into a variety of Chrysler cars, it started out as a race-version that dominated the NASCAR series for a season.

After 1971, the HEMI badge remained absent from Chrysler vehicles until the 2003 introduction of the Gen 3 HEMI engine. While it was nice to have the HEMI back for a time, the newer HEMIs, even if some variants proved more powerful, don't have the same pizzazz as the 426 HEMI.

The good news is that although original second-gen 426 HEMI engines are hard to source, some companies are producing new 426 HEMI-clone crate engines with up to 1,000 horsepower. However, they aren't quite like the original, eerily reminiscent of the 1956 classic, "Invasion of the Body Snatchers."

Advertisement