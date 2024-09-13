How Much HP Does A New 426 HEMI Produce & How Much Does The Crate Engine Cost?
When Chrysler developed its first HEMI engine back in the 1950s, no one could know it would become synonymous with the brand for generations to come. However, it was the second-generation HEMI that proved to be so special.
The second-gen HEMI only included one production version, the now legendary 426 HEMI, produced from 1964 through the 1971 model year. However, before the 426 Street-HEMI was stuffed into a variety of Chrysler cars, it started out as a race-version that dominated the NASCAR series for a season.
After 1971, the HEMI badge remained absent from Chrysler vehicles until the 2003 introduction of the Gen 3 HEMI engine. While it was nice to have the HEMI back for a time, the newer HEMIs, even if some variants proved more powerful, don't have the same pizzazz as the 426 HEMI.
The good news is that although original second-gen 426 HEMI engines are hard to source, some companies are producing new 426 HEMI-clone crate engines with up to 1,000 horsepower. However, they aren't quite like the original, eerily reminiscent of the 1956 classic, "Invasion of the Body Snatchers."
New 426 HEMI engine options and prices
The original 426 HEMI had 4.25-inch cylinders and a 3.75-inch crankshaft stroke, which pencils out to 425.6 cubic-inches using the formula to find the volume of a cylinder and multiplying by eight. We'll remember that the original 426 HEMI was rated at 425 horsepower and 490 lb-ft of torque.
For comparison, BluePrint Engines offers a 610-horsepower 426 HEMI clone with 525 lb-ft of torque that closely matches the original's displacement with 425.7 cubic-inches. However, it uses 4.09-inch cylinders and a 4.05-inch crankshaft stroke to get there. The $16,899 HEMI uses a BGE (Big Gas Engine) block borrowed from the Street and Racing Team (SRT) Hellcat and Gen 3 HEMI aluminum cylinder heads.
Another leading contender, although "Temporarily Unavailable – no ETA at this time," offered by Direct Connection, is the Hellephant 426 Supercharged Crate HEMI priced at $29,995. It promises 1,000 horsepower and 950 lb-ft of torque from its 426 cubic-inches. Cylinders measure 4.125 inches in diameter, and the forged steel crankshaft provides an even 4 inches of stroke.