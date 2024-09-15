What Do RST And LTZ Mean For Chevy Cars?

Even if you've done the necessary research to choose the new vehicle model that's right for you, selecting between the trim options can be just as tricky. While some manufacturers may add a self-explanatory sports or premium trim to the base model, sometimes the choice is harder to make. Chevrolet isn't really a brand to stick to the basics in this regard, a fact that can lead to a wide range of trim choices and some rather inscrutable acronyms.

Those more familiar with the Chevy brand may already be able to tell you what RST stands for: This is the company's Rally Sport Truck trim. LTZ, meanwhile, denotes the Luxury Touring Z option — an upgrade on the already plush LT.

If you're considering whether an LTZ or RST Chevy might be the right ride for you, read on. We'll cover each trim in turn — explaining which models in the Chevy range offer them, and the additional features the trims bring to the table.