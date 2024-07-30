Here's What LT Means For Chevy Cars (And How It's Different From LTZ)
For more than 100 years, Chevrolet has been badging vehicles with its iconic golden bowtie badge. Over the years, that badge has come to signify American quality and ingenuity for the millions who own a Chevy car, truck, or SUV. Of course, with more than a century's worth of vehicles on the road, Chevy has often turned to additional badging to designate various makes, models, and trim packages.
Like many other manufacturers, General Motors has frequently used certain two or three letter designations (such as Pontiac's GTO) to help distinguish certain vehicles in its fleet. Among many modern builds those designations include the letters LT, and if you've seen them adorning a Chevy vehicle barreling down the road, you might be curious as to what, exactly, those letters stand for. In essence, they signify the level of trim package adorning the vehicle bearing the badge.
As for what the letters LT stand for, they're short for "Luxury Touring," a level of trim package available on many of the brand's vehicles. Depending on the make and model of the Chevy you're looking at, the LT package could include such features as leather interior, power seats, OnStar and Bluetooth capabilities, remote vehicle start, and automatic climate control, among others. Though many of those luxurious features come standard on a Chevy with the LT trim package, some may instead require additional charges as add-ons, and if you want to upgrade further, the LT package is not the only one available.
Here's what the LTZ designation means for Chevys
When looking at Chevy's trim packages, it's likely you'll also encounter both the LS and LTZ designations. Like LT, each of those badges is meant to convey the level of trim included with the vehicle they are affixed on. LS signifies the Luxury Sport edition, and is essentially the base package of features included on many Chevrolet models, including the Spark, Malibu, Tahoe, and Equinox, among several others.
As you might have guessed, given the shared letters with the LT package, LTZ is indeed the next level up from the Luxury Touring trim. Though the Z does not stand in for any particular word, its inclusion on any package designation means said vehicle has been outfitted with one of the highest levels of trim the company offers — one that's meant to provide drivers and passengers with all the comforts and technological advances Chevy has to offer.
Among the various creature comforts available on LTZ branded Chevys, you'll find many of the same features included in the LT package. You'll also find high-end adornments like HD radio, satellite traffic navigation, heated and cooled driver and passenger seats, universal home remote compatibility, and elevated infotainment packages. On Chevy trucks like the ever-evolving Silverado pickup, the LTZ package may also include advanced towing and power upgrades under the hood. For a complete list of included and optional LTZ features, and vehicles the package can be added to, consult your local Chevy dealer.