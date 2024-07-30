Here's What LT Means For Chevy Cars (And How It's Different From LTZ)

For more than 100 years, Chevrolet has been badging vehicles with its iconic golden bowtie badge. Over the years, that badge has come to signify American quality and ingenuity for the millions who own a Chevy car, truck, or SUV. Of course, with more than a century's worth of vehicles on the road, Chevy has often turned to additional badging to designate various makes, models, and trim packages.

Like many other manufacturers, General Motors has frequently used certain two or three letter designations (such as Pontiac's GTO) to help distinguish certain vehicles in its fleet. Among many modern builds those designations include the letters LT, and if you've seen them adorning a Chevy vehicle barreling down the road, you might be curious as to what, exactly, those letters stand for. In essence, they signify the level of trim package adorning the vehicle bearing the badge.

As for what the letters LT stand for, they're short for "Luxury Touring," a level of trim package available on many of the brand's vehicles. Depending on the make and model of the Chevy you're looking at, the LT package could include such features as leather interior, power seats, OnStar and Bluetooth capabilities, remote vehicle start, and automatic climate control, among others. Though many of those luxurious features come standard on a Chevy with the LT trim package, some may instead require additional charges as add-ons, and if you want to upgrade further, the LT package is not the only one available.