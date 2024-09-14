The Rare Pontiac Fiero Model That Earned A Lawsuit From Ferrari

The Fiero was a short-lived attempt to reignite interest in what was once the legendary Pontiac name. It first hit the streets in 1984, and not only did it have a different look than most other cars, but the Fiero was also the first production mid-engine sports coupe built by an American car maker. If imitation is indeed the sincerest form of flattery, then someone at Pontiac really loved Ferrari. The Fiero was, in many ways, just a scaled-down version of the Italian masterpiece and felt very much like an overt homage to the European sportscar. From the similar-sounding name and looks (especially in the nose) to the engine's placement and use of a horse as the vehicle's badge, it was hard not to make the comparison.

Pontiac's early adoption of plastic body panels (attached to a spaceframe chassis acting as a roll cage) instead of metal allowed it to lighten the Fiero's curb weight and improve fuel efficiency. Despite selling well above expectations (almost 137,000 units) in '84, MotorTrend still called it "painfully slow" due to the hefty 2.5-liter Iron Duke straight-four (one of GM's most hated engines) weighing it all down.

The more significant issue, however, was it constantly had engine compartment fires, and in 1987, GM had to recall 125,000 first-year vehicles (over 91% of the total made). The use of bolt-on plastic body panels led directly to an odd collaboration between several Pontiac dealerships and a company that molded fiberglass for lim­ited-production vehicles to create a Ferrari look-alike called the Mera.

