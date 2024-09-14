Where Does Airbus Build Its Airplanes?

Born from a joint government project amongst European countries in the 1970's, Airbus quickly established itself as a global aircraft manufacturing powerhouse. Despite its American competitor, Boeing, having a head start for over half a century, the European aircraft manufacturer quickly made a name for itself by producing several noteworthy airplanes for both commercial and military use. These have included the likes of the Airbus A380, or the largest passenger aircraft that is no longer in production, and the small airliner A220, which went through dramatic changes before Airbus stuck the landing.

Advertisement

With Boeing's recent safety issues netting serious consequences, it's unsurprising that many people are wondering where its main competitor, Airbus, is made. However, the answer isn't that simple. Due to the nature of globalization, it's important to note that supply chains for many complex pieces of technology are seldom limited to a certain geographic location and Airbus planes are no different.

On its website, Airbus shares that about 80% of its aircraft components are made outside its manufacturing plants. In addition, Airbus has over 20 manufacturing sites that depend on thousands of different global suppliers for various components across dozens of assembly lines.