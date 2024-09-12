4 Of The Best Interior Features Found In The 2024 Toyota GR Corolla

When it comes to the 2024 Toyota GR Corolla, there's a lot to get excited about. It starts with Toyota's bold decision to take their regular small hatchback and hand it over to their motorsport team, Gazoo Racing, to transform it into a high-performance machine. The GR Corolla captures everything a true hot hatch should be and it can still be a good daily driver.

First off, there's a turbocharged 3-cylinder engine pumping out 300 horsepower, paired with an adjustable all-wheel-drive system. And, if you need further proof that this car was made with enthusiasts in mind, there's the six-speed manual transmission, which, again, gives you more control.

Having all that power under the hood is great, but the driving experience isn't just about speed or handling. A car can be fast, but you don't want to sacrifice comfort or practicality. That's why the interior details really matter. The GR Corolla is built for performance, but it's also designed to enhance comfort where it counts.