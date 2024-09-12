4 Of The Best Interior Features Found In The 2024 Toyota GR Corolla
When it comes to the 2024 Toyota GR Corolla, there's a lot to get excited about. It starts with Toyota's bold decision to take their regular small hatchback and hand it over to their motorsport team, Gazoo Racing, to transform it into a high-performance machine. The GR Corolla captures everything a true hot hatch should be and it can still be a good daily driver.
First off, there's a turbocharged 3-cylinder engine pumping out 300 horsepower, paired with an adjustable all-wheel-drive system. And, if you need further proof that this car was made with enthusiasts in mind, there's the six-speed manual transmission, which, again, gives you more control.
Having all that power under the hood is great, but the driving experience isn't just about speed or handling. A car can be fast, but you don't want to sacrifice comfort or practicality. That's why the interior details really matter. The GR Corolla is built for performance, but it's also designed to enhance comfort where it counts.
The display and controls are designed for performance
The 2024 Toyota GR Corolla comes in three trim levels: Core, Premium, and Circuit Edition. All three trims have a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster that gives you an overview of important details like gear position, turbo pressure, AWD mode, and the tachometer. It's nothing fancy, but it's functional and gives you all the info you need at a glance.
This car is actually one of the few Toyotas with a manual transmission that you can buy in 2024. Each trim also comes with a leather-trimmed shift knob, but the Circuit Edition adds a blue accent and carbon insert to make it feel a bit more special. Right next to the shift knob and handbrake, there's a rotary dial that allows you to adjust how power is split between the front and rear wheels. You've got three main torque split options. The 60/40 split delivers more power to the front wheel, while the 30/70 split pushes the bulk of the torque to the rear. If you really want that perfect grip on the road, you can switch to the 50/50 split that Toyota labels as Track Mode. The steering wheel has leather trim as well.
On the dash panel, right below the steering wheel, is an iMT button, which helps with automatic rev-matching. Unfortunately, there is no center armrest for the driver, which is a bit disappointing because your right arm is just left hanging awkwardly when not fully engaged with the driving.
The seats and upholstery are comfortable for the size
Sure, the GR Corolla is all about performance, but Toyota doesn't completely discard practicality. All trims come with bucket seats that make you feel like you're in a rally car, but they're still pretty comfortable for everyday driving. In the Core trim, the seats are made of fabric with the GR logo embossed into the headrests. If you want something a bit more luxurious, the Premium and Circuit Edition seats have more of a suede-leather feel. Plus, these two trims come with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.
As for the back seats, it's not the most spacious. It's a hatchback, after all. It's fine for the most part, but if the driver's tall and the rear passengers are also on the taller side, the interior might feel a bit too snug. You might also struggle to fit a booster seat behind the driver's seat.
That's the trade-off you get for such a compact, sporty car. On the bright side, if you need more room for luggage or gear, the rear seats fold down easily to give you more space in the trunk. There's also a foldable center armrest in the back with cup holders.
There's ample connectivity and infotainment
The 2024 GR Corolla comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen, which honestly isn't the biggest out there. But, for a car this size, it fits just right. There are still some physical buttons and dials, so you don't have to fumble through a touchscreen for everything. The display supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so you can easily pull up Google Maps for directions or line up a podcast or playlist for your drive. If you go for the Premium or Circuit Edition trims, you get upgraded to a JBL audio system in your Toyota.
The car's dual Bluetooth connectivity means you can connect two phones at once without constantly switching between them. There's also an intelligent assistant that activates when you say, "Hey Toyota." This is supposed to help with hands-free texting, calls, or adjusting music while driving. However, this car is a bit of a noisemaker, so the system may struggle to pick up commands accurately, especially at higher speeds where the ambient noise levels are louder.
There are also multiple USB ports and, for the Premium and Circuit Edition trims, a Qi wireless charging pad. However, some drivers have complained that the charging pad couldn't hold the phone securely in place, especially when taking turns.
There's added tech for comfort and safety
Like many modern cars, this one has a push-to-start button across all trim levels. With Remote Connect, you can unlock the doors, check on the car's status, and even keep tabs on a guest driver right from your phone. Plus, Safety Connect gives you access to emergency services like a stolen vehicle locator, while Service Connect keeps you up to date on everything maintenance-wise. These services come with a free trial, with a subscription required afterward.
All trims also have an automatic climate control system. The windows open and close completely with one touch. And on the Premium trim, parking is a lot easier with the front and rear sensors that give you visuals on the display and sound a warning when you're too close to another car.
The GR Corolla has most of the standard safety features you'd expect in a modern car, courtesy of Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. That includes Automatic High Beams and Lane Departure Alert with steering assist. Toyota is known as a reliable brand in part because of its dedication to safety. For the most part, the 2024 GR Corolla effectively balances performance with comfort and practicality.