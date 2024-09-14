Why Your PS5 Controller Is Blinking Orange (And Fixes To Try)

While the orange light on your PS5 controller usually indicates the battery status, in some cases, it could also signal an underlying issue that prevents the controller from connecting with the PS5 console and functioning normally.

Typically, an orange light on your PS5 DualSense controller means one of the three things. If you're in the middle of a game and the light bar suddenly turns orange, the controller is running low on battery. When you plug in your DualSense controller, the solid orange light pulsates until the device is fully charged. You should also see a pulsating orange light when the console is preparing to enter Rest Mode. These are the three most common reasons behind the PS5 controller's light bar blinking orange.

However, at any other time, flashing (as opposed to pulsating) orange lights are a sign of a problem, including but not limited to a faulty charging cable, port, or an issue with the inbuilt battery. Since it is difficult to determine the cause right away, you might have to try a couple of workarounds before finding a solution that works. Although the fixes mentioned here aren't from Sony, they seem to have worked for some users. We'll start from the easiest workarounds and gradually move to the most arduous fix, which entails separating the controller's outer casing.

