What's Included In Harbor Freight's Brake Bleeder Kits And How Much Do They Cost?

Harbor Freight sells different brands of hand-operated brake bleeder and vacuum pump kits. However, be aware that these sets only come with the ability to pull brake fluid and air bubbles out of the brake lines. It doesn't come with a master cylinder auto-refill, so you will have to pay close attention to your reservoir. It is advised that you fill up the reservoir before you bleed your first brake line and check the amount between jobs as you move on to each corner of the vehicle. If the reservoir becomes depleted of brake fluid, you will end up pumping more air into the brake lines. This advice is for if you are trying to pull the air out of the brake lines — not if you are doing a full brake bleed change.

The three kits are fairly similar in terms of materials. They all come with a vacuum pump with a pressure gauge attached and a brake fluid reservoir for used fluid. Additionally, there are vacuum hoses which connect to the bleed screw, the reservoir, and the pump. Each kit also has a set of hose attachments to make the process easily adaptable.

The most affordable is made by Pittsburgh Automotive, which costs $25. Its rating of 3.7 out of five stars is fairly low — however, many of the more recent written reviews are satisfied with it. The mid-grade option is from Mityvac at $48. It has a 4.2 rating from over 1,000 reviewers. Lastly, at $70, the most expensive is made by Maddox with a 4.1 rating from only 250 users. Many say it's well-made, and they enjoy all the extra attachments to assist with multiple jobs.

