Who Makes Harbor Freight's Most Affordable Air Compressors, And Are They Any Good?

The McGraw brand carries several different air compressors at Harbor Freight, and each has a customer score of at least 4.0 or higher. While that's not the harbinger of reliability, it does show that people who have purchased these compressors have largely had a good experience with them. There aren't many professional reviews out there, something that's not uncommon with budget brands, but you can usually track down YouTube reviews of people testing out the air compressors. For example, the McGraw 3 Gallon, 1/3 HP, 110 PSI Oil-Free Pancake Air Compressor has a positive review from the YouTube channel Ultimate Tool Reviews.

A big part of why these models are cheaper than their Fortress counterparts is the size and power difference. Fortress offers a 30-gallon unit and 175 max PSI, while the largest McGraw gets up to 29 gallons with 165 PSI. Comparing gallons to gallons, a six-gallon McGraw air compressor is available for $129.99 at Harbor Freight, and a Fortress six-gallon compressor costs $159.99. The Fortress option offers more PSI — 175 vs. 150 — so that's where the price difference could come into play. You can also find additional deals if you have a Harbor Freight membership.

What it'll ultimately come down to is what you need your compressor for. Casual users could save some cash and go for McGraw without second thoughts. No matter what you go for, Fortress or McGraw, user scores on Harbor Freight's website indicate you'll be happy.