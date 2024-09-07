10 Classic Pontiac Models That Deserve A Modern Refresh

After a long and storied history spanning more than 80 years of manufacturing, the last Pontiac rolled off the production line in 2010. In an interview with Motor1, former GM executive Bob Lutz called its demise "borderline a tragedy," noting that it had "all the signs of brand health" but was axed as it had been unprofitable for too many years. Despite inevitable rumors to the contrary, GM has never officially stated any intention to bring back the Pontiac brand. Yet, it retains a significant fanbase and a slew of classic models that have remained collector favorites over the years.

Advertisement

If GM were to someday change its mind and bring back the Pontiac brand, there are a wealth of nameplates it could revive to stoke interest in its new lineup. Given the significant changes in the automotive industry in the decade and a half since Pontiac was axed, these nameplates might well end up on cars that are significantly different to their predecessors.

The majority of Pontiac's classic nameplates are theoretically ripe for resurrection, but the below could arguably be a particuarly good fit for a revived Pontiac lineup in today's market.