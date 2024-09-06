Biomethane Engines Explained: What Are They And How Do They Work?

Fossil fuels aren't going to last forever. While many experts argue about the exact year when we can expect the final nail in the coffin, the reality is that factors like increased consumption and the discovery of new reserves can make it unpredictable. Regardless, it's still widely agreed upon that it is going to run out at some point, so it's a race against time to transition to renewable energy sources that can take its place. Some people are making a bet that the answer can actually be in our waste.

In 2022, more than a quarter of all American energy consumption was attributed to transportation, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Given this, it's unsurprising that finding alternative fuel sources and designing engines that can use them effectively could potentially be what we need to move the needle. And one possible solution that experts have raised to solve this is transitioning towards biofuels, like biomethane.

In 2023, Fortune Business Insights shared that not only was the alternative fuel industry already worth more than $460 billion, but it is also expected to be valued ten times more than that in just nine years. Plus, there's only a little over a decade left before the European Union officially bans the sale of new fossil fuel-powered cars in 2035. Knowing this, there are growing incentives for investors to support the development of alternative fuels. So, how does biomethane play into this, and what makes it different from other fuel alternatives?

