This iPhone Shortcut Lets You Quickly Access Apple Wallet From The Lock Screen

If you've set up Apple Pay across your devices, you know how easy life can be with contactless payments. Gone are the days of shuffling through a physical wallet when you need to make a purchase. All you have to do is whip out your iPhone or maneuver your Apple Watch, hold it close to the contactless reader, and use Touch ID or Face ID to complete the transaction. It might seem complicated to the uninitiated, but in reality, it can all be done in a few seconds, which is why you'll often hear them referred to as touch-and-go payments. At first glance, using your phone to make payments may not seem like the most secure payment method. In reality, NFC mobile payments, like Apple Pay, are more secure than swiping a credit card.

You probably have more than one credit card stored in your Apple Wallet. You might also have things like your driver's license, event tickets, and transit cards stored there as well. As convenient as Apple Wallet is, there are methods to make it even more so, and the main way to do that is by adding it to your iPhone's lock screen. With your Wallet accessible from your lock screen, you can quickly choose the card you need without having to unlock your iPhone.